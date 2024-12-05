Met Office issues weather warning warning of risk to life as 80mph winds and rain hit UK





The Met Office has issued a series of new weather warnings warning of winds gusting up to 80mph and heavy rain expected to hit the UK in the coming days, which could cause travel disruption and power outages.

A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for north-west Scotland from 4pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday, with the winds spreading across Northern Ireland and northern England from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rain and winds across England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Friday to 6am on Sunday.

People are being advised that their lives are at risk due to flying debris and large waves on the coast.

The Met Office also warned that road, rail and ferry delays are likely due to the severe weather, as well as short-term disruptions to power and other services.

Open image from gallery

The Met Office has issued a series of fresh weather warnings, warning that gusts of up to 80mph and heavy rain will hit the UK over the next few days (Aaron Chown/PA Wire).

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Strong winds will affect parts of northern Scotland from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Winds will initially blow from the south or southeast before turning to the west Thursday morning. Wind gusts will reach 50-60 mph widely, including 65-75 mph in places, especially around exposed coasts.

The rain will move east across the UK overnight, bringing heavy downpours to most of the UK. The rain is expected to clear south-east England until 7am on Thursday before another round of wet and windy weather sets in.

The National Weather Service advises people to take steps to protect their property from high winds, saying: Check for loose items outside your home and plan how to store them safely. Items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fencing.

A warning is added here: If you're on the coast, stay safe in stormy weather by watching out for large waves. Even on the coast, large waves can sweep you off your feet and into the ocean.

Open image from gallery

Caravan flooded at Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park near Northampton, Northamptonshire, during Storm Bert (PA Wire)

The new warning comes after recent storms hit the UK.

Storm Burt tore through the country a week ago, leaving hundreds of homes flooded and roads turning into rivers, and at its peak winds of more than 80mph were recorded across the UK.

The third storm of the season, Storm Conall, followed just a few days later, bringing more heavy rain, flooding and travel disruptions to southern England.

