Appeals court rules US can deport illegal immigrants despite local objections in favor of new Trump admin





U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can continue to use a Seattle airport for chartered deportation flights, a victory for new President-elect Trump's administration, a court has ruled. federal appeal.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling threw out a 2019 local ordinance that sought to counter then-President Trump's immigration policies, saying King County, Washington, had violated its contract by banning evictions at King County International Airport, also known as Boeing Field.

The court ruled that the order was illegal because it discriminated against ICE and targeted federal operations. In 2019, Trump used Boeing Fields to deport illegal immigrants from the United States and the local county sought to block the president's deportation operations.

This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows Port of Seattle cranes in the background as planes are parked at a Boeing facility at Boeing Field in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

The order prompted ICE to begin using an airport in Yakima, Washington, a much longer drive from ICE's detention center in the Northwest for deportation flights.

“The move increased operational costs due to the greater distance between ICE detention centers and the airport. It also led to increased security concerns,” the decision notes.

In response, a legal battle with King County ensued. In 2020, the United States sued the county, alleging it violated the terms of a World War II-era contract that guaranteed the federal government the right to use the airport while discriminating against ICE.

In a ruling issued Friday, November 30, 9th Circuit Judge Daniel A. Bress affirmed the court's decision. In the ruling, obtained by Fox News Digital, he wrote that “this is not a situation in which King County officials are enlisted to enforce federal immigration laws on behalf of the federal government “.

“Instead, the United States is calling on King County, as the owner of a public airport facility, to lift a discriminatory ban prohibiting private parties from engaging in business with the federal government that supports federal immigration efforts,” the decision states. .

Migrants board a state-sponsored bus to New York in front of the nonprofit organization Mission: Border Hope in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S., Monday, March 11, 2024. (Christopher Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The new order also calls for transparency regarding any deportation theft.

The airport now offers a conference room where the public can watch deportation flights on a video feed, and the county posts a log of deportation flights from the airport on its website.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and newly minted Tom Homan, right (Getty)

This decision constitutes a victory for the new Trump administration. The president-elect has pledged to launch deportation efforts on his first day back in office.

His promise was cemented by his choice of “border czar,” Tom Homan.

“If you don't want to work with us, then get the hell out. We're going to do it,” Homan said recently.

Trump's election prompted Blue City officials to voice opposition to Trump's deportation efforts. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he was willing to go to jail for opposing Trump's plans.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House of Representatives moments after being sworn in during inauguration ceremonies, January 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

The governors of Illinois, Arizona and Massachusetts said they would not assist the administration in this operation either.

In Illinois, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker vowed to maintain sanctuary status, boldly declaring, “If you come for my people, you come through me.”

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said her state would not contribute to what she called a “misguided” plan.

“What I will say unequivocally is that as governor, I will not tolerate efforts that are part of misguided policies that harm our communities, that threaten our communities, that terrorize our communities, and Arizona will not participate in it,” Hobbs said. .

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey insisted that the Massachusetts State Police would “absolutely not” assist with the Trump administration's planned evictions.

