Map shows safest US states to live in during nuclear war





A Newsweek map shows the safest states to live in during a simulated nuclear attack on U.S. silo fields, scientific study suggests, although experts have warned that “nowhere is truly safe” in the case of such an attack.

Global tensions, particularly between the United States and Russia, have led to much discussion of nuclear war. Newsweek mapped the impact of Russian nuclear bombs on American cities and NATO countries and also compared the effects of American nuclear weapons with those of North Korea, Russia and China.

Today, Newsweek looked at Scientific American's previous maps of fallout from a nuclear attack on missile silos in the heartland of the United States (Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana and North Dakota) to see which states would be the least affected and therefore the safest, according to the simulation.

In an average scenario, the “safest states” would be Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia, North. Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Other states that would be less affected include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and Illinois.

This is based on the average risk of radiation exposure calculated for each point of latitude and longitude, using a scale measuring the estimated cumulative radiation dose after four days in gray (Gy), a unit of dose of ionizing radiation.

Exposure in the “safest” states ranges from 0.001 Gy to 0.5 Gy, compared to the most dangerous states (Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota), where Estimated exposure ranges from 1 Gy. to 84 Gy. Scientists consider more than 8 Gy to be fatal.

In the worst case scenario, the “safest states” would be Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. , South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

These states would be exposed to about 0.1 Gy to 2 Gy, while almost the entire country would be exposed to between 2 Gy and 84 Gy.

This scenario is based on a simulated attack on a specific day in 2021, taking into account wind direction.

Both scenarios are based on a simulation with the detonation of one or two nuclear warheads, with explosive powers equivalent to 100,000 tons of TNT, which is necessary to attack a missile silo, according to Scientific American.

Several experts told Newsweek that the entire country, and even the world, would be heavily affected by a nuclear attack, regardless of the details.

“While those who live near military installations, ICBM silos in the Midwest, or submarine bases along the coasts could suffer the most immediate and severe consequences of a nuclear attack, there is no doubt: ANY nuclear war or detonation of weapons would be bad for everyone. John Erath, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, told Newsweek.

“No place is truly safe from fallout and other consequences such as contamination of food and water supplies and prolonged exposure to radiation,” he said.

“Administrations of both parties have long understood that nuclear weapons are only for defense and deterrence, not for the initiation of nuclear war. We would all do well to remember the words of former President Ronald Reagan, recently reaffirmed by President Joe Biden: 'A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.'”

Christian G. Appy, director of the Ellsberg Initiative for Peace and Democracy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, told Newsweek: “Even a relatively 'small' nuclear war would cause a nuclear winter famine that would kill at least one billion people.

He said it was “morally repugnant to think about the safest places to survive a nuclear war” because “a major nuclear war would release so much soot and debris into the stratosphere that it would produce a nuclear winter that would kill the world.” almost all of the planet. those who survived the explosions, firestorms and radiation of war. »

Braden Goddard, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University, doubted the silos would be the target of a nuclear attack, telling Newsweek that he thought it would most likely be Washington, DC.

Newsweek has contacted the US Department of Defense, via email, for comment.

Map showing an average scenario in a Scientific American simulation of a nuclear attack on American silos.

