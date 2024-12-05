Elon and Vivek should take on US funding for this boondoggle and score a multi-million dollar victory





Join Fox News to access this content

You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create a FREE account to continue reading.

By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice.

Please provide a valid email address.

Are you having problems? Click here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an effort to eliminate waste and irresponsible spending, a $20 billion annual savings plan is immediately available to new President Trump, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): US taxpayer dollars are flowing to the United Nations.

Each year, the United States provides nearly a quarter of total UN spending, including obligatory or obligatory “regular” funding of more than $3 billion and voluntary contributions that have ranged from $10 billion to $15 billion. dollars in each of the last two years. When accounting for in-kind support services, the total is likely even higher. U.N. requests and U.S. grants have exploded, with U.S. payments nearly doubling over the past decade.

Americans should sound the alarm, both about how the money is being spent and where it goes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION COULD LEAD TO BUDGET CUTS AND LEADERSHIP CHANGE AT UN

Here are some of the rabbit holes where your money ends up. American taxpayers pay tax-free UN salaries; for UN lounges set up for watching sports matches with great prices on food and drinks; for media campaigns and other festivities to celebrate the “International Day of Neutrality” invented by Russia, Afghanistan and their friends, and the “International Banking Day”.

US dollars for peacekeepers include the South Lebanon Peacekeepers (UNIFIL) who have been busy observing the rearmament of Hezbollah, building terrorist tunnels, taking up positions among Lebanese civilians and shooting at the Israelis.

Growing spending by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has included staffing and supporting a Chinese “independent expert” on “the international financial obligations of States regarding the full enjoyment of all human rights.” man”, an “expert” on “a democratic and equitable international order” who advocated that the International Criminal Court tackle American crimes against humanity, and an “expert” on “International Solidarity” created at the request from Cuba.

FORMER HIGH-LEVEL UNITED NATIONS OFFICIALS LAUNCHED “DOGE-UN” TO SHOW AGENCY’S INEFFECTIVENESSES ONLINE

Congress has long been skeptical of the United Nations' use of American money, so much so that it insisted on the release of an annual report on “U.S. participation in the United Nations.” The most recent report under the Biden administration was released in March 2024 and covered the year 2022. Here is its astonishing conclusion:

“It is increasingly difficult for the United States to identify cost savings at the UN given the increasing demands that UN member states are placing on the organization.”

The United Nations headquarters building in New Yorkc. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DOGE can respond to this apparent brain freeze through the appropriate route of deserved financial oversight. The UN budget, which covers everything from more than 100,000 long-term employees, administrative costs, peacekeeping and a wide range of subsidiary agencies and bodies, deliberately lacks the transparency needed to put an end to abuse and corruption.

The General Assembly, for example, is reluctant to break its own basic rule that no new activity will be approved without its cost having been calculated and presented before the vote.

Signing now and squeezing member states later is common practice, as is exploiting unused resources on one side to satisfy unsatisfied appetites on the other.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS REVIEWS

At the heart of the UN's financial structure is the misconception that the United States must pay for any abomination it votes against. Fans call it burden sharing. We pay for what we don't like, and other countries help fund our priorities. The truth is that the end result is not positive, neither for American national interests nor for taxpayers' wallets.

In 2005, a United Nations task force, launched during the George W. Bush administration and led by Newt Gingrich and George Mitchell, expressed concerns about insufficient oversight and talked much about reform. It turns out that the slogan “reform” in UN circles is a euphemism for “keep moving” until someone notices, again.

Congress has also proposed other formulas for withholding UN money, such as refusing to fund a small list of UN projects dedicated to destroying the State of Israel. However, the UN invented more such schemes and it took Congress years, if at all, to add to the list of abstentions and to confront the fundamental moral rot embodied by Israel's systemic demonization of Israel. 'UN.

DOGE creates an opportunity to clean house.

They can anticipate at least two camps of rejectionists. Democrats who decry the misconception that multilateralism begins and ends with the UN. And New Yorkers who think they benefit from having UN diplomats come to wine, dine and hang out in their neighborhood, whether or not they host entourages of terrorists and criminal masterminds. Not only should the material and spiritual benefits of developing midtown Manhattan's prime real estate be considered for the benefit of residents, but the rest of the country deserves a voice as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A long-overdue accounting of U.S. spending at the UN relative to U.S. needs is not a call to end American generosity or compassion beyond our borders. This is a call to protect the goose that lays the golden eggs from a greedy and dangerous UN.

The Biden administration thought finding savings for U.S. money to fill U.N. coffers was a challenge. What DOGE may be ready to respond to: challenge accepted.

Anne Herzberg is legal advisor and UN representative to the NGO Monitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/elon-vivek-should-tackle-us-funding-boondoogle-organization-score-multimillion-dollar-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos