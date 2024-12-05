Visa holders should switch to eVisa now





eVisa is a key element of the government's transition to a digital, streamlined border and immigration system, replacing physical immigration documents with digital proof of immigration status. These changes will improve people’s experience and make our immigration system more secure and efficient.

With less than a month left until most Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) expire on 31 December 2024, these figures show that the UK requires people to physically immigrate to prove their immigration rights. It shows significant uptake among people who use paper.

To ensure a smooth transition to eVisa, airlines and other carriers will be able to accept BRPs and EU Settlement Scheme BRCs expiring on or after 31 December 2024 as evidence of authorization to travel to the UK provisionally until 31 March 2025. there is. It is still under review. Passengers are subject to the usual immigration checks and requirements and anyone attempting to enter the UK on an expired primary immigration status is liable to be refused entry.

Minister for Immigration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra MP said:

It is encouraging to see that more than 3.1 million people are now taking steps to access eVisa and take advantage of the convenience and security it offers. For those who have not yet converted to eVisa, a range of guidance and support is available.

I am listening to feedback from visa holders, stakeholders and MPs and we are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition.

As part of this, we are pleased to give airlines greater flexibility in accepting expired documents to ensure a smooth transition for people traveling internationally without compromising border security.

This Government is committed to ensuring that the transition to eVisa is as simple as possible for all qualification holders. After hearing the concerns raised, the Home Office has already quickly improved processes for customers and delivered changes to address issues as they arise. This includes streamlining processes for existing paper document holders, increasing the number of support services available to vulnerable people and enabling airlines such as airlines to automatically verify travel authorization.

Those who have not yet converted are encouraged to do so before the end of the year to take full advantage of the benefits of using eVisa and join the millions, including all EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) status holders, who already have an eVisa. This includes the parent or guardian of the child using the BRP, who must act on the child's behalf.

People on indefinite stay leave who use an ink stamp or vignette in their passport to prove their rights can continue to use the document as they do now, including for travel. These people are advised to apply with no time limit to access eVisa to enjoy the benefits.

Offering greater convenience, switching to eVisa is free and simple. The eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Diversion does not change, affect, or remove someone's current rights or immigration status.

