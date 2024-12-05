The US Navy strengthens its aircraft carrier presence in the Western Pacific





The United States is increasing its naval presence in the Western Pacific amid concerns surrounding the presidential transition and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's high-profile visit to the United States.

China has conducted military exercises in response to previous high-level interactions between the United States and Taiwan, and these exercises have been condemned by the United States in the past.

“They are provocative, irresponsible and raise risks of miscalculation.”

White House Statement on Chinese Military Exercises Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 2022 Visit to Taiwan

To deter and prepare for contingencies, the U.S. Navy moved three Nimitz-class aircraft carriers to the Western Pacific. All three aircraft carriers operate with an Advanced Air Wing, the US Navy's 2030s air wing concept.

Also known as the Air Wing of the Future, each carrier operates with 5th generation F-35C Lightning IIs, a recently delivered CMV-22B Osprey onboard delivery (COD) aircraft, an E-early warning aircraft -2D Improved Hawkeye and a newly delivered AN. /NADS Electronic Warfare ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid Band (NGJ-MB) for EA-18G Growler jamming aircraft. Naval News previously covered the composition of the Advanced Air Wing during its first deployment as part of the Rim of the Pacific 2024 (RIMPAC 2024) exercise.

Earlier this month, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departed CENTCOM and the 5th Fleet area of ​​responsibility to continue its deployment to the Western Pacific. That left the 7th Fleet without an aircraft carrier for the first time since 2001. The Lincoln began its planned four-and-a-half-month deployment and is expected to remain in the Western Pacific until at least the end of January.

On November 27, the Lincoln departed Port Klang, Malaysia, after a scheduled port call. The Abraham Lincoln now operates in the South China Sea with three escorts and a replenishment vessel; The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Spruance (DDG 111), USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), alongside the oil replenishment tanker USNS Rappahannock (T AO 204).

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departs Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. (US Navy photo by Daniel Kimmelman, Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice)

A second aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 71), departed San Diego on November 18 for an unannounced deployment to the 7th Fleet area of ​​responsibility. The guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) departed San Diego the same day to serve as an escort for the aircraft carrier.

USS Sterett (DDG 104) completed loading munitions at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach November 21. USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) completed loading munitions at Naval Magazine Lualualei on 22 November. The two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers will serve as escorts throughout the Vinson's deployment to the 3rd and 7th Fleets, complementing the USS Princeton.

Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2) embarked by Carl Vinson is the Navy's first confirmed operator of the AIM-174B ALC, the longest-range air-to-air missile in the US inventory. The AIM-174B ALC is operationally deployed in the U.S. Navy, according to a U.S. Navy spokesperson, who had no further comment on the status of the AIM-174B on the Navy's other deployed aircraft carriers. Pacific Fleet. CVW-2 is the most technologically advanced air wing in the US Navy today.

A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) prepares to launch an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the Warhawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, aboard the flight deck. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)

The third carrier, USS George Washington (CVN 73), recently completed a homeport change to Yokosuka, Japan, following an extended six-year complex replenishment and overhaul (RCOH) period in Newport News, in Virginia. The guided-missile destroyers USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS McCampbell (DDG 85) joined the George Washington on a tour of South America, ending with a change of homeport for all three ships to Yokosuka, Japan .

USS George Washington is the third and newest Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to operate with a forward air wing, bringing the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron 147 (VFA-147) to Maritime Combat Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. VFA-147 is now the US Navy's first forward-deployed F-35C Lighting II squadron.

As part of the change of homeport to Yokosuka, Japan, USS George Washington replaced USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 75) as the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier in the 7th fleet. The Ronald Reagan transferred from its home port to Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Washington, in August.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) joins Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. (US Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

These three aircraft carriers operate the US Navy's three primary air wings, deployed with 5th generation fighters and operating with the most advanced weapons and technology currently fielded by the US Navy.

I would say this is a routine operation for the Future Air Wing.

Captain Matthew C. Thomas, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), in an interview with Naval News An inert AIM-174B (NAIM-174B) on the wing of an F/A-18F VFA-2 “Bounty Hunters”. VFA-2 is attached to Carrier Air Wing 2 (CAW-2) of the USS Carl Vinson. The Carl Vinson is currently en route to the Western Pacific and the 7th Fleet area of ​​responsibility. Photo by @the_808_airspace on Instagram.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Carl Vinson, and USS George Washington all conduct routine operations in the Pacific in the 7th Fleet and 3rd Fleet areas of responsibility.

