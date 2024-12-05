The National Weather Service is warning that hurricane-force winds could hit in just a few days.





The Met Office has issued rain and gale warnings across the UK, with hurricane-force winds of up to 80 miles per hour likely to hit the country in the coming days.

The Met Office issued two separate warnings, one of which lasted for more than 36 hours across most of England and Wales.

Strong winds are expected, with coastal areas expected to feel the strongest winds up to 80 mph.

In its definition of a hurricane, the National Weather Service says, “A hurricane is an area of ​​low pressure over tropical or subtropical waters with organized convection (e.g., thunderstorm activity) and sustained winds of at least 74 mph near the surface.”

A deep low pressure system could bring wind gusts of up to 80 mph in some areas.

The Met Office warned that it had issued a 36-hour warning that “some disruption may occur due to strong winds and heavy rain.”

It comes into effect at 3pm on Friday and lasts until 6am on Sunday, stretching from the North Northumberland coast to Land's End in western Cornwall.

Issuing the warning, the Met Office said: “A deep low may move across England and Wales from Friday afternoon before clearing to the east on Saturday night.” The lowest pressure could bring strong winds to most of the warning area and heavy rain is possible. Snow to the north and west of the low center, with light snow to the north (above about 200 metres).

“Around 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall fairly widely, particularly in central, north and west England and Wales, with highlands exposed in north and west (particularly parts of Wales at greatest risk of flooding). Probably closer to 50-70 mm locally.

Strong winds are expected, with the strongest gusts of up to 80 mph expected to be felt in coastal areas.

“Inland, winds could gust widely to around 40 to 50 mph, but locally gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible, while around the coast, winds could be 60 to 70 mph, possibly closer to 80 mph locally. “Wind and rain are likely to make for difficult driving conditions for travel.”

Forecasters said travel times by air, train, road and ferry could all be affected by wet and windy conditions.

Flooding may damage some buildings and cause power outages.

He added, “It is unlikely that large waves and beach material being thrown out to sea, on coastal roads, or on private property could cause injury or risk to life.”

Map showing Friday's wind gusts

The Met Office has issued another yellow warning. This is a wind warning across Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.

The warning starts at 3pm tomorrow and will last until 6am on Friday, resulting in a double alert across England from Norwich to Whitehaven in the early morning hours.

Issuing the warning, the Met Office said: “Westerly or north-westerly winds will increase across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, north Wales, north England, north Midlands and East Anglia during Thursday afternoon and evening.” Onshore wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour. It is possible to move at speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour along exposed coasts, and may disrupt some movement, particularly through the Northern Channel and Irish Sea, which will also be associated with moving heavy rainfall. Sometimes it works.”

As with the 36-hour warning, shipping delays are expected and short-term power losses may also occur.

