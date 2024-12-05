American support for the Georgian people





The United States has been the partner of Georgia and the Georgian people for more than 32 years. Our partnership is rooted in our shared love of freedom and democracy and our desire to see Georgia in the Euro-Atlantic family. We have worked hand in hand with successive Georgian governments and the Georgian people to develop Georgia's economy, improve its education system, strengthen its defense capabilities, and develop its health and agriculture sectors. The United States is a staunch defender of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and our commitment to the courageous Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations is unwavering.

The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream Party's brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures. We call on Georgian Dream to cease its repressive tactics, including its use of arbitrary detention and physical violence, in an attempt to silence its critics. We are particularly concerned about reports of serious injuries suffered by people at the hands of law enforcement. Those arrested for exercising their human rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be released immediately, and those responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held fully accountable.

The United States stands in solidarity with the people of Georgia and their democratic aspirations. Those who undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia, including those who suppress the right of Georgian citizens to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, will be held accountable. In addition to continuing the previously announced comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation, the United States is now preparing to use the tools at its disposal, including additional sanctions.

