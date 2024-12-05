At least eight US telecommunications companies hit by China's hacking campaign, White House says





WASHINGTON (AP) A senior White House official said Wednesday that at least eight U.S. telecommunications companies and dozens of countries have been affected by a Chinese hacking campaign.

Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger provided new details on the scale of China's massive hacking campaign that gave Beijing officials access to the private text messages and phone conversations of an unknown number of Americans.

WATCH: The future of US-China relations after Biden's latest meeting with Xi

Neuberger disclosed the scale of the hack a day after the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued guidelines intended to help root out hackers and prevent similar cyberespionage in the future. White House officials have warned that the number of telecommunications companies and countries affected could further increase.

The United States believes the hackers were able to access the communications of senior U.S. government officials and prominent political figures through the hack, Neuberger said.

We do not believe any classified communications were compromised, Neuberger added in a call with reporters.

She noted that because the hack appeared to target a relatively small group of individuals, only a small number of Americans' phone calls and text messages were compromised. Neuberger added that the companies involved are all responding, but none have completely removed Chinese players from these networks.

So there is a risk of continued communications compromise until U.S. companies close the cybersecurity gaps that the Chinese are likely to maintain access to, Neuberger said.

She said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the findings and has made it a priority for the federal government to do everything in its power to get to the bottom of this.

The Chinese embassy in Washington on Tuesday rejected accusations that it was responsible for the hack after US federal authorities issued new guidelines.

The United States must stop its own cyberattacks against other countries and refrain from using cybersecurity to defame and slander China, embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.

The embassy did not immediately respond to messages Wednesday.

White House officials believe the hack was regionally targeted and the focus was on very senior government officials.

Federal authorities confirmed in October that China-linked hackers targeted the phones of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, as well as people associated with the Democratic nominee, the Vice President Kamala Harris.

The number of countries affected by the hack is currently estimated at a few dozen, according to a senior administration official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with ground rules set by the White House, said he believed the hacks began at least a year or two ago.

The suggestions for telecommunications companies released Tuesday are largely technical in nature, calling for encryption, centralization and consistent monitoring to deter cyber intrusions.

If implemented, the security measures could help disrupt the operation, dubbed Salt Typhoon, and make it more difficult for China or any other country to launch a similar attack in the future, experts say.

Neuberger highlighted efforts that have been made to strengthen cybersecurity in the rail, airline, energy and other industries following the May 2021 ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

So, to prevent continued Typhoon Salt-style intrusions in China, we believe we need to apply a similar minimum cybersecurity practice, Neuberger said.

The cyberattack by a group of hackers on the crucial US pipeline, which carries around 45% of the fuel used along the East Coast, has had repercussions across the entire economy, highlighting vulnerabilities in cybersecurity in the country's aging energy infrastructure. Colonial confirmed it paid $4.4 million to the gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems as it worked to get the country's fuel pipeline back online.

Associated Press writer David Klepper contributed to this report.

