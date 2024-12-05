U.S. Treasury Department Releases Final Rules for the Clean Energy Investment Tax Credit and Strengthening the Clean Energy Economy





The final rules will provide greater clarity and certainty for project developers, helping to produce more clean energy, build a strong clean energy economy, and create good-paying jobs.

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS released final rules for the Section 48 energy credit, also known as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which will give clean energy project developers clarity and certainty to undertake major investments to produce more clean energy. and further strengthen the clean energy economy of the Americas.

For decades, the ITC has fueled clean energy development in the United States by providing a tax credit for investments in eligible clean energy properties, typically 30 percent of the project cost, although the level of the credit has varied over time and according to technology.

Although the ITC has advanced clean energy projects, its effectiveness has been limited by the need for recurring short-term and retroactive legislative extensions, creating uncertainty and making it more difficult for clean energy developers to make investments and obtain financing for their projects.

The Inflation Reduction Act extended the ITC as well as the closely related Production Tax Credit (PTC) until 2025, at which point the ITC and PTC will move to a technology-neutral approach with credits that will be fully available for projects where construction begins until at least 2033.

By ending short-term legislative extensions of the investment tax credit, the Inflation Reduction Act gave clean energy project developers the clarity and certainty needed to undertake major investments and produce new clean energy to meet growing electricity demand, said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. . Today's announcement will help lower consumers' utility bills, strengthen America's energy security, and create good-paying jobs.

Although the final rules retain the basic framework of the Treasury and IRS proposed rules and guidance issued in November 2023, the final rules clarify the ITC's general rules and its definitions of credit-eligible property, informed by 350 written comments from stakeholders. Specific issues raised by commenters and addressed by the final rules include:

Offshore Wind: The final rules retain the clarification made in the proposed rules that owners of offshore wind farms can claim the credit for energy conditioning and transfer equipment (e.g., submarine cables) that they own . Geothermal heat pumps: The final rules clarify that the owner of underground coils can claim the ITC if he or she owns at least one heat pump used in conjunction with the coils. Biogas: The final rules clarify what property is a qualified biogas property and what is an integral part of a qualified biogas property. Energy Project Definition: The final rules revise the energy project definition to require ownership of energy properties as well as four or more factors from a list of seven factors and clarify that ratepayers may assess the factors at any time during construction or at during the tax year. energy properties are put into operation. Co-located Energy Storage: The final rules clarify that a Section 48 credit may be claimed for energy storage technology that is co-located with and shares energy conditioning equipment with a qualified facility for for which a Section 45 credit is claimed.Hydrogen Storage: The final rules clarify that hydrogen energy storage property does not need to store hydrogen that is used solely as energy and not for any other purpose.

