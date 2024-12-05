National security officials say Chinese hackers are hiding in US telecommunications networksExBulletin





Lawmakers have sounded the alarm about Chinese hackers hacking into U.S. telecommunications companies. National security officials are scrambling to understand the scope of the espionage campaign.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Chinese hackers are still deep in US telecommunications networks. That's what national security officials say as they struggle to understand the scope of a Chinese espionage campaign led by a group they call Salt Typhoon. NPR's Jenna McLaughlin has the latest.

JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: T-Mobile's Jeff Simon tells NPR that his team recently successfully blocked a sophisticated hacking attempt. He says they accomplished this by doing many simple things: constantly changing access credentials and closely monitoring activity on the company's routers. For a company that has suffered a number of high-profile breaches in the past, its executives are starting to speak out about this recent success. It's partly to help those who may have failed to keep hackers out, they say.

It's unclear whether the group T-Mobile shut down is the same one the U.S. government calls Salt Typhoon, a group of Chinese spies stealing tons of data from telecommunications and Internet service providers. across the country. But there seem to be parallels. Today, U.S. officials are beginning to share more information about Chinese activities targeting the communications sector. Today, Anne Neuberger, President Biden's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies, briefed reporters on the status of the administration's investigation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANNE NEUBERGER: We wanted to take a few minutes to give a brief overview of what we're doing from the White House perspective following the compromise of at least eight telecommunications infrastructure companies – or telecommunications companies – in the United States, and potentially more. , by the Chinese.

MCLAUGHLIN: Neuberger says this Chinese espionage campaign may have impacted companies in several dozen countries around the world. In the United States, hackers appear to have stolen metadata from a large number of American customers, Neuberger says.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NEUBERGER: To be completely transparent, Chinese access was broad in terms of potential access to the communications of ordinary Americans.

MCLAUGHLIN: However, the White House believes the Chinese only wanted to steal detailed files from high-level politicians and government officials. Additionally, no classified information appears to have been recovered. The FBI and DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are still working to help businesses expel hackers and defend against future breaches. It can take years. Neuberger says the White House believes more regulation may be needed to improve cybersecurity across the telecommunications industry.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NEUBERGER: And, really, these efforts need to be bipartisan.

MCLAUGHLIN: The new Trump administration will ultimately have to decide how to continue the work in January.

Jenna McLaughlin, NPR News.

