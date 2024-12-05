Airbus cuts about 500 UK jobs to cut costs





He admitted that he was falling behind on orders, telling the BBC at the time: “There is more demand than we can supply.”

The company said Wednesday evening that it wanted to reduce its “fixed cost base” and that it would “work with social partners to limit the impact by leveraging all available social measures.”

The space arm of the business will be hit hardest, with 1,128 jobs eliminated from the division.

Additionally, 618 people will be cut from headquarters, 250 from the Air Force Department, and 47 from the Linked Intelligence Department.

Job cuts will also be geographically distributed, with the greatest magnitude occurring in Western Europe.

Germany – 689

France – 540

UK – 477

Spain – 303

Rest of the World – 34

The job cuts come as Airbus' profits fell 22% to $1.8 billion despite sales rising 7% to $44.5 billion in its most recent results for the nine months to October 30.

Low profit margins mean that even relatively small increases in costs can reduce profits.

This is not the first time in the past few years that Airbus has cut staff.

In 2020, it announced 15,000 job cuts globally and 1,700 in the UK. This has dealt a blow to the profits of plane manufacturers and airlines due to grounding of flights due to the pandemic.

Unite union criticized the decision at the time, calling it “yet another act of industrial destruction” for the UK's aerospace sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5yv5yxzxxmo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos