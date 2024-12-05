UK regulator approves 16.5 billion merger of Vodafone and Three





The UK's competition regulator has approved the $16.5 billion merger of Vodafone's domestic business with CK Hutchisons Three UK, which is expected to create the UK's largest mobile operator.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday the deal should be allowed to proceed once the two companies sign binding commitments to invest billions of dollars to build a combined 5G network across the UK and agree to short-term customer protections.

The CMA cleared the way for the tie-up last month after announcing the deal could proceed as long as the companies resolve competition concerns. The watchdog warned in September that the merger could lead to higher rates for tens of millions of customers and called for changes.

The partnership, first announced in 2023, will reduce the number of operators in the UK from four to three. The new combined business will compete with BT and Virgin Media O2.

The legally binding commitments require joint network upgrades to be delivered over the next eight years. The company will also be required to cap prices on some mobile plans and data plans and offer preset prices and terms for wholesale services for three years.

It is a rare move for regulators to use measures known as behavioral remedies instead of more drastic structural changes, such as selling off parts of a business.

Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the research group that led the inquiry, said: We believe the merger has the potential to increase competition in the UK mobile sector and while it should be allowed to proceed, Vodafone and Three have not taken the steps we have proposed. This is only possible if you agree to do so.

UK telecoms regulators Ofcom and the CMA will oversee the company's implementation of its commitments to address the competition authorities' concerns. The two companies have pledged to invest $11 billion in the network.

In a joint statement, the two companies welcomed the merger, saying it would bring a new force to UK mobile and spark more competition and investment to transform the UK's telecoms landscape.

When the deal was announced in June 2023, the companies agreed to give Vodafone 51% of the combined business, with an option to acquire CK Hutchisons' 49% stake after three years if the combined group reached an enterprise value of $16.5 billion. He said he would own it. It is expected to occupy.

The UK's competition regulator launched a formal investigation into the deal in January and began a full investigation in April.

The merger was approved under the National Security and Investment Act in May, subject to conditions such as the British government establishing a national security committee within the merged company.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle said today's approval lifted the brakes on the UK's telecoms industry and that increased investment would put the UK at the forefront of European telecoms.

Canning Fok, Vice Chairman of CK Hutchison, said the network investment plan will enable customers across the country to benefit from world-leading network quality.

The CMA has previously raised concerns that rising rates or cuts to services would have a negative impact on customers who cannot afford mobile services. It also tentatively stated that the deal would have a negative impact on wholesale customers of mobile virtual network operators such as Sky Mobile and Levara that do not have their own networks.

Karen Egan, head of communications at Enders Analysis, said the CMA's decision was a reasonable way to give businesses what they needed to survive, while protecting consumers on price and getting the network quality improvements the merger promised.

The merger is expected to be officially completed in the first half of 2025.

