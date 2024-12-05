At least eight US companies hit by wave of telecommunications attacks, officials say





Salt Typhoon compromised at least eight telecommunications providers or telecommunications infrastructure companies in the United States, but there could be more, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technologies, said Wednesday. during a press briefing.

The campaign to break into Chinese government-affiliated telecommunications companies has been going on for one to two years and has affected a few dozen countries so far, a senior Chinese administration official said.

Telecommunications networks are a high-priority target that is on the bull's-eye of nation-state agendas, a senior administration official said. We believe this is intended for espionage, but potentially also for disruption in times of crisis or conflict.

White House officials held the news conference a day after the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed that Salt Typhoon stole a large amount of records, including metadata, from telecommunications providers.

The threat group gained broad access to the communications of ordinary Americans and also targeted prominent figures.

The communications of U.S. government officials flow through these private sector systems, which is why the Chinese have been able to access the communications of some high-ranking U.S. government officials and politicians,” Neuberger said. “At this time, we do not believe any classified communications have been compromised.”

Officials believe the threat actors still have access to networks, “so there is a risk of continued communications compromise,” Neuberger said. Until U.S. companies close the cybersecurity gaps, the Chinese will likely maintain access.

White House officials called on regulatory agencies and lawmakers to require minimum cybersecurity practices at telecommunications providers, including secure configurations and architecture for robust key management and monitoring of anomalous behavior on their networks.

We believe these intrusions were sponsored by the Chinese government, a senior administration official said. China is making efforts against several critical infrastructure sectors. We believe that this particular set of techniques, this particular effort and this set of players are focused on the telecommunications sector.

