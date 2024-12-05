The Met Office has named Storm Darragh the worst weather event for the UK this weekend | uk news





An amber warning for winds has been issued for parts of England ahead of Storm Darragh's expected arrival late on Friday.

Forecasters said “very strong winds and heavy rain” were likely throughout the weekend, including gusts of up to 80mph around coastal areas.

The Met Office said “potentially damaging” winds of 60 to 70mph were likely inland when the amber warning was in force between 3am and 9pm on Saturday.

Flooding could be dangerous in some areas, especially those where rain fell on already saturated ground from storms Bert and Conall.

The warning area includes the west coast of England from South Ayrshire in Scotland to Cornwall and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Storm Darragh will bring power outages, damage to buildings, travel disruptions and the risk of injury from large waves.

Flood risk again on Thursday

There will also be a number of yellow weather warnings in place for many parts of the UK at different times between Thursday and Sunday.

Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon (between 2pm and 6pm) with 20-30mm (0.78-1.18in) of rain “likely to fall within just a few hours”.

The yellow alert area covers the north-west of England, starting from central Wales and including Liverpool, Manchester and parts of Yorkshire.

There is a risk of surface water gusts, potentially causing flooding and travel disruption.

Image: A rain and wind advisory will begin Thursday afternoon. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Another yellow warning has been issued for strong, gusty winds reaching 60 to 70mph along exposed coasts, particularly the North Channel and Irish Sea, from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

It covers a large area of ​​the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, Wales, western Scotland, and parts of England from the south-west to the north-west, and also includes the area north of London.

Winds can reach 80 miles per hour

Storm Darragh, named by the Met Office, will bring heavy rain and strong winds late Friday into Saturday morning.

Sky News weather presenter Chris England said: “Winds will initially be strongest in the west and then move east, with gusts of up to 80mph on the coast and 70mph inland.”

The second highest alert level, an amber warning, is issued when disruption is “likely and widespread” and the Met Office urges people to “take action to protect themselves and their property”.

The Met Office of Ireland has issued a similar yellow alert for all western counties, along with Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow in south-east Ireland.

This warning comes into effect from 10pm on Friday and will continue until 9am on Saturday.

Image: Yellow and amber warnings will be in place for almost all of England on Saturday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Storm Darragh is also linked to a series of yellow warnings for rain and wind starting on Friday afternoon.

The warning for rain applies from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday for the whole of Northern Ireland, most of Wales and areas as far north as Aberdeen in Scotland.

20-30 mm (0.78-1.18 in) of rain is expected widely, with up to 60 mm (2.36 in) in higher elevations, bringing the risk of local flooding and transport disruption.

Another yellow warning for winds applies for the whole of England (except the Scottish area north of Glasgow) from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday. Wind gusts could range from 40 mph inland to 80 mph around the coast.

Dale Hipkiss, duty manager for National Highways, said: “When weather conditions become difficult, adjust your driving behavior to manage the situation as safely as possible.

“It is also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, including tires, coolant, and oil levels, before leaving to reduce the risk of breakdown.”

