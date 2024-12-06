Kevin McHale makes UK stage debut with Sondheim's The Frogs





Photo courtesy of Gray Area Theater

London hosts a revival of the musical comedy The Frogs, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane.

Directed by Georgie Rankcom, it is a reinterpretation of Aristophanes' ancient Greek satire, originally written in 405 BC. It is the story of Dionysus, the god of theater, and his servant Xanthias, who travel to the underworld to find a solution to social conflict. Along the way, they encounter frogs who resist change and challenge them on a mission to save civilization.

Kevin McHale will make his UK stage debut as Xanthias and further casting will be announced in due course.

The show runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 23 May to 28 June 2025. The show comes from Samsational Entertainment, Benson Drive Productions and Gray Area in association with Melissa (after delivering Everyone Can Whistle at Southwark Playhouse in 2022, which was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award). Bradford Coolidge and Thomas Hopkins Productions.

work for frogs

The creative team includes music director Ben McQuigg, choreographer Matt Nicholson, set and costume designer Libby Todd, sound designer Joshua Robins, orchestrator Tim Sutton, casting director Peter Noden, production manager Adam Smith and stager Waverley Moran. Manager and Evie Graham-Brown is Assistant Stage Manager. Rebecca Pitt created the show artwork.

The Frogs was first adapted for the stage by Shevelove in a 1971 Yale University production performed in a swimming pool. Sondheim later expanded the score for the 2004 Broadway revival with the addition of Lane. The Southwark stage continues its tradition of revisiting Sondheim's lesser-known works.

Tickets are being sold through the venue's website.

