Top general undermined Putin's hypersonic missile claim in US call: reports





Vladimir Putin's commander in chief informed the United States that a hypersonic missile launched by Moscow on Ukraine was planned before the Biden administration allowed kyiv to use long-range ATACMS on Russian territory, a – it was reported.

This account reported by the New York Times is at odds with comments from Putin, who appeared to link the November 21 launch of the Oreshnik at Dnipro to the U.S. decision days earlier to allow kyiv to use the tactical missile systems of the army to strike Russia.

The circumstances of the medium-range missile attack on Dnipro were described by General Valery Gerasimov during a call to the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles CQ Brown, according to the newspaper.

The New York Times cited U.S. officials as saying that in the Nov. 27 call, Gerasimov planned the ballistic missile launch “long before” Biden gave Ukraine the green light to use the long-range weapons .

President Vladimir Putin with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valery Gerasimov (right) in Rostov-on-Don on October 19, 2023. Gerasimov had a phone call with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles CQ Brown, about the war in Ukraine, The New York Times reported on December 5, 2024.

While the Oreshnik carried only conventional warheads, its launch was seen as a signal that Moscow could strike with nuclear weapons and a response to the United States giving Ukraine permission to use ATACMS.

Afterward, Putin said Russia was “developing intermediate- and short-range missiles in response to U.S. plans to produce and deploy intermediate- and short-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.” The timing of the launch coincided with Putin's formalization of Russia's nuclear doctrine which lowered the threshold for the use of atomic weapons, thereby exacerbating tensions.

When reached for comment, Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Capt. Jereal Dorsey told Newsweek in a statement that Gerasimov and Brown spoke following a request from the department Russian Defense.

“This was the first time the leaders spoke since General Brown became president,” the statement said. “The leaders discussed a number of global and regional security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. At the request of General Gerasimov, General Brown agreed not to proactively announce this call.”

Dorsey's statement did not mention Oreshnik's launch. However, ABC News gave more details about the phone call, reporting that Gerasimov also warned Brown that Russia was going to test launch hypersonic missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

Citing an unnamed U.S. official, Gerasimov had warned U.S. Navy ships to stay out of the target area and discussed “how to avoid miscalculations between the United States and Russia” on the war in Ukraine, according to ABC . Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry and the Pentagon for comment.

The Russian missile strike Gerasimov was referring to took place this week in the eastern Mediterranean, where the US Navy has three amphibious ships and destroyers providing missile defense for Israel.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko fired Zircon hypersonic missiles, the Novorossiysk submarine launched a Kalibr cruise missile and an Onyx cruise missile was launched from the Mediterranean coast.

The exercises in the eastern Mediterranean between December 1 and 3 involved more than 1,000 troops, 10 ships and support vessels and 24 aircraft, the Defense Ministry said.

Updated 12/05/24, 10:30 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Jereal Dorsey.

