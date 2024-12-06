CMA approves merger of Vodafone and Three in UK





Vodafone and Three welcome today’s announcement from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). After 18 months of detailed and thorough analysis, the CMA approved the combination of Vodafone and Three in the UK. The merger will create a new force in the UK mobile sector and spark more competition and investment to transform the UK telecoms landscape. It has pledged an investment program of 11 billion to build the UK's largest and best network. New advanced 5G networks will deliver significantly superior network quality to tens of millions of customers. Consumers and businesses across the country. The investment will propel the UK’s communications infrastructure to the forefront of European connectivity.

This merger is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the UK’s digital infrastructure. Vodafone Groups CEO Margherita Della Valle has explained from the beginning that this combination is good for customers, good for competition and good for the country. Once completed, this promise could become a reality.

Vodafone and Three have pledged to invest $11 billion to create one of the most advanced 5G networks in Europe. The new network will reach 99% of the population and benefit more than 50 million customers1 with significantly better quality, improved reliability and increased capacity to handle ever-growing data demands. This demand is expected to accelerate further as new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) become widely available.

Excellent network connectivity is critical to many elements of everyday life and is central to the UK's economic growth ambitions. Businesses big and small rely on high-quality connectivity and advanced 5G is crucial not only for the growth of the UK’s science and technology sector, but also for improving public services and bridging the digital divide.

The combination creates a new, powerful player in the UK mobile sector with the scale to drive greater competition in both retail and wholesale markets.

The $11 billion network investment will require no public funding and, as the CMA highlights, will benefit the millions of people who rely on mobile services by promoting competition between mobile network operators in the long term.

Margherita Della Valle said: Today's decision creates new strength in the UK's telecoms market and enables the investment needed to build a network infrastructure worthy of the country.

“Consumers and businesses will enjoy greater coverage, faster speeds and better quality connections across the UK as we build the largest and best network in the domestic market.

“Today’s approval lifts the handbrake on the UK telecoms industry and the increased investment will put the UK at the forefront of European telecoms.

Canning Fok, Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison and Chairman of CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings, said: We have been operating a telecommunications business in the UK for more than 30 years, the last two years at Three UK. We have invested in people and infrastructure to help deliver the benefits of mobile connectivity to UK businesses and consumers.

“When Three and Vodafone come together, CK Hutchison will fully support the combined business to deliver on the network investment plan that is the cornerstone of today’s CMA approval, transforming the UK’s digital infrastructure and ensuring customers across the country benefit from world-leading network quality. .

Vodafone and Three will continue to work with the CMA while studying the final report in detail and carrying out its final actions.

The merger is expected to be formally completed in the first half of 2025. Vodafone will own a 51% stake, and three years after completion, subject to certain conditions, Vodafone can acquire Hutchison's 49% stake through a put and call option.

1 The merger will extend network quality benefits beyond the combined company's own customer base to VMO2 customers. Please see the full announcement for more details.

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. We provide mobile and fixed-line services to more than 330 million customers in 15 countries (excluding Italy, where we ceased operations under Vodafone Group), are affiliated with more than 45 mobile networks and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. I have it. In Africa, our financial technology business serves approximately 79 million customers across seven countries and manages more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to use technology to improve lives and businesses and develop inclusive and sustainable societies, connecting us for a better future. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

about 3

Three launched in 2003 as the UK's first 3G-only network. Currently, Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things, and things to things, and has 10.9 million customers.

Our network currently covers 99% of the UK population and handles 34% of UK mobile data traffic.

Three launched 5G in August 2019 and was recognized by Ookla as having the fastest 5G network in the UK.

Three UK is a proud partner of Samaritans and will leverage its strong network and technology to provide emotional support to one million people.

Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group and operates mobile businesses in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Reading and Glasgow and 297 retail stores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vodafone.co.uk/newscentre/press-release/cma-approves-merger-vodafone-three-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

