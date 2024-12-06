Legendary Colombian cartel drug lord released from US prison after 25 years: 'He won't retire a poor man'





One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a US prison and is expected to be deported back to his country.

U.S. Bureau of Prisons records show Fabio Ochoa Vásquez was released Tuesday after serving 25 years of a 30-year prison sentence.

Ochoa, 67, and his older brothers amassed a fortune when cocaine began flooding the United States in the late 1970s and early 1980s, according to American authorities, to the point that in 1987 they was included in Forbes magazine's list of billionaires. Living in Miami, Ochoa ran a distribution center for the cocaine cartel formerly led by Pablo Escobar.

Although he faded somewhat from memory as the center of drug trafficking shifted from Colombia to Mexico, he resurfaced in the hit Netflix series “Narcos.” with Escobar, coming from more modest roots.

Ochoa – who was also nicknamed “Julio” and “Pepe,” according to the US Department of Justice – was first indicted in the United States for his alleged role in the 1986 murder of Barry Seal, an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration – whose life was popularized in the 2017 film “American Made” starring Tom Cruise.

This undated file photo shows Fabio Ochoa Vasquez. /AP

He was initially arrested in 1990 in Colombia as part of a government program promising that drug lords would not be extradited to the United States. At the time, he was on the U.S. list of “dozens of Colombia's most wanted drug lords.”

Ochoa was rearrested and extradited to the United States in 2001 in response to an indictment in Miami naming him and more than 40 people in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Among them, Ochoa was the only one who chose to stand trial, which resulted in his conviction and a 30-year sentence.

During the trial, jurors were taken to court in vans with tinted windows to protect their anonymity, the BBC reported, and their identities were even hidden from prosecutors and defense lawyers.

The other defendants received much lighter prison sentences because most of them had cooperated with the government.

The BBC reported that after Ochoa's arrest in 1999, he erected billboards in Medellin and Bogota declaring: “Yesterday I made a mistake. Today I am innocent.

Richard Gregorie, a retired assistant district attorney who was part of the prosecution team that convicted Ochoa, said authorities were never able to seize all of the Ochoa family's illegal drug proceeds and that he hopes Ochoa will have a welcome return home.

“He won't retire as a poor man, that's for sure,” Gregorie told the Associated Press.

Richard Klugh, a Miami-based attorney for Ochoa, declined to comment.

But during years of litigation, he argued unsuccessfully that his client deserved to be released early because his sentence far exceeded what was appropriate given the amount of seized cocaine that authorities could attribute to Ochoa .

Colombia remains the world's largest producer and exporter of cocaine, mainly to the United States and Europe. Last year, the South American country set a new record for cocaine production and cultivation of the coca leaf from which it is made.

Last week, the Colombian navy said authorities in dozens of countries seized more than 225 tons of cocaine during a six-week mega-operation in which they discovered a new trafficking route in the Pacific .

