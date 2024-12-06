Tory co-chair accuses Elon Musk of trying to 'buy' UK reforms | political news





The Conservative Party co-chairman has accused Elon Musk of trying to “buy out” Reform UK. There were reports that the tech giant was planning to donate ₹100 million ($78 million) to Nigel Farage's party.

In a recording of a video call with Tory activists heard by Sky News, Lord Johnson of Leinston said it would be surprising for Musk, the owner of X and Tesla and the richest man in the world, to “basically take over one of the political parties”. here”.

He said reform leader Nigel Farage risked becoming a “puppet of a foreign politician” if he accepted donations from Musk, adding: “I should be embarrassed about that, frankly.”

Lord Johnson's comments, made during a video call with Conservatives abroad earlier this week, coincide with a visit to the US by Kemi Badenoch, who hopes to build relationships with Republicans ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Tory leader is expected to meet with Republican lawmakers at Capitol Hill, but it is unclear whether he will meet President-elect Trump or his top aides.

Reports about Musk's potential donations to the cause first appeared in The Times. The paper said Tory officials were concerned that Mr Musk was preparing to give Mr Farage, an ally of Mr Trump, £78m (about 110 billion won) to “fuck Starmer”.

The newspaper reported that if Musk decides to donate, he will do so through the British arm of his social media company

Mr Farage dismissed suggestions that he had received donations from Mr Musk, telling BBC Radio 4's Prime Minister this week that he had never discussed “this kind of stuff” with Mr Musk.

He said he is a “big fan of Elon Musk,” who will co-lead the new government efficiency unit once President Trump takes office, but “I have never asked him to donate, nor have I been offered one.” “.

But he said Reform would be willing to accept the money if Mr. Musk decided to offer it. Soaring membership fees? Yes, of course I will accept money.”

Lord Johnson, who was appointed co-chairman of the Conservative Party with Nigel Huddleston after the election, said: “It is bizarre that a party that claims to be British should be willing to become a foreign puppet.” politician”.

He added: “It’s completely surprising that Elon Musk is basically taking over one of the political parties here.”

“I thought Nigel Farage should be frankly embarrassed about this and it would be quite counterproductive for them in terms of their core voter base, their ambitions and the way they manage their affairs. So I think it's a very bad thing for Farage to be a boy. “He’s a puppet of Elon Musk, and I’m really embarrassed.”

Image: Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

His comments appear to signal a change in the Tories' approach to Mr Musk, who has expressed strong support for Mr Farage while making disparaging comments about Sir Keir Starmer.

Just this week, Tory shadow minister and former party chairman Richard Holden said he would welcome Musk's donation on the grounds that support for Farage's party would only help Labor.

He told GB News: “I would say the same thing to Elon Musk: if you want to see Keir Starmer leave office, you need to support the Conservative Party more broadly, whether it be him or someone else.” .

Mr Badenoch also described himself as a “big fan” of Mr Musk and said he was “a fantastic figure for free speech”.

Sir Johnson said reports that Musk was likely to donate to Conservative rivals were “disappointing because they need a lot of oxygen”. We talk to Kemi Badenoch about the new Conservative agenda.

“We have to grab attention and dominate people’s attention spans to get them to look back at us and not at frankly unrealistic alternatives,” he said.

Not only has Mr Musk caused problems for the Conservatives with his support for reform, he has also initially clashed with Labor over Sir Keir's response to this summer's riots.

The tech giant branded the Prime Minister a “two-tier keyer” for his response to the disorder, suggesting he oversaw two-tier policing in the UK. A theory has spread among some on the right that some protests and demonstrations are treated more harshly than others. .

Recently, Musk was criticized by Labor Secretary Alex Davis-Jones for 'interfering' in British politics after he described the UK as an 'oppressive police state' on his social media platform X.

He also reposted a petition signed by nearly 3 million people calling for another general election five months after the July election.

“I will respond to Elon Musk’s claim that he does not agree with interference with foreign governments and I believe he should not do the same,” Davis-Jones told Politics Hub with Sophie Ridge last month.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “This leaked recording is the latest demonstration by the Conservative Party of complete panic about the momentum of Reform UK in British politics.”

