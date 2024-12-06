Russian cryptocurrency criminals helped a British drug gang launder cash from blockades.





NCA

Ekaterina Zhdanova has been named by the NCA as a key figure in a global money laundering network.

A multi-billion dollar money laundering operation formed as British gangs struggled to cash out during lockdown has been revealed by the National Crime Agency.

The discovery of a Russian-language network embedded in Britain's street drugs market was the biggest success in preventing money laundering in a decade, investigators say.

The Moscow-based global organization has been protecting drug proceeds from detection by accepting dirty money from criminal gangs and allowing it to be exchanged for untraceable cryptocurrency. This network was also used by the Russian government to fund espionage activities.

The NCA and its partners told reporters at a briefing earlier this week that the network stretched across 30 countries and that 84 people had been arrested so far, including 71 in the UK.

NCA

George Rossi and Elena Chirkinyan were sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the network.

British Security Secretary Dan Jarvis said the operation “exposed all the Russian kleptocrats, drug gangs and cybercriminals who depend on the flow of dirty money.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned key figures at the top of the network.

Ekaterina Zhdanova, the head of a Moscow-based cryptocurrency network called Smart, has been confirmed to be at the center of this operation. She was previously sanctioned by US authorities in November 2023 for allegedly moving funds for Russian elites.

“We are committed to disrupting all efforts by Russia to accumulate, store and transfer ill-gotten gains using digital assets or other illicit financial schemes,” said Bradley Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. .

NCA operations director Rob Jones said the thread linking Russian elites, cryptocurrency-rich cybercriminals and British drug gangs had so far been invisible.

We identified the Russians pulling the strings at the highest levels and acted against them. He went on to add that the NCA has now made it extremely difficult for key players to function.

Clues discovered during the pandemic

Trails leading to a massive and complex network were discovered during the 2021 pandemic lockdown. It comes as drug gangs across Europe struggle to move piles of cash from street sales into the legal economy.

As a result, it has become more difficult for them to purchase more agricultural products, such as cocaine from South America.

The NCA said two Moscow-based cryptocurrency networks, known as Smart and TGR, provided the solution.

Both were racking up massive cryptocurrency piles due to ransomware attacks. This is a form of online extortion that paralyzes a gang's computer systems until a fee is paid to regain control.

TGR and Smart profited from these attacks and struck deals with British drug networks, giving them an almost instantaneous way to turn dirty street money into useful assets.

NCA

Cash was collected from all over the UK and exchanged for cryptocurrency in Moscow.

The Russian-led network charged a fee in exchange for taking on the risk of receiving cash. A network of couriers would launder the cash, pushing it through seemingly legitimate businesses such as construction companies in the UK and elsewhere, or using mules to load it into luggage and fly it to Dubai.

Ultimately, cash was pumped back into the economy as seemingly legitimate profits were paid into bank accounts.

In reality, Smart and TGR were imitating legitimate banks by charging a small fee for providing a network for moving funds across borders.

The first lead came when police stopped Fawad Saiedi, a transporter of drug proceeds, in 2021. He had 250,000 in his car.

He later admitted to orchestrating the movement of $15.6 million in dirty money and was jailed for more than four years.

NCA

Fawad Saeidi, the first courier identified on the network, was sentenced to four years in prison.

As the NCA probed deeper, they discovered that he was working for Ekaterina Zhdanova, head of the Smart Cryptocurrency Exchange Service in Moscow.

The NCA then discovered the same pattern across the country in the links between people involved in the drug trade and those involved in cryptocurrency. They also identified further links with the notorious Kinahan drug cartel, which originated in Dublin and is based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Drug profit couriers just like Syedis were collecting cash from gangs by trusting each other and establishing a simple system to transfer money quickly.

As soon as the cash was confirmed to have been delivered by courier, an amount equivalent to cryptocurrency provided by Russia's Smart and TGR networks was transferred to the drug gang's secret online account. The cryptocurrency could then be used to purchase large quantities of cocaine from South American cartels.

Investigators have identified a group of couriers collecting cash from 55 locations in the UK over a four-month period on behalf of at least 22 gangs, and there are signs of identical schemes elsewhere in Europe.

NCA

Semen Kuksov was another courier who facilitated the 12.3m move.

Another UK-based courier network was run by Semen Kuksov, the son of a Russian oil company executive. He and his associates amassed more than 12 million pieces of drug cash and exchanged them for virtual currency in just 10 weeks. Last February, he was jailed for nearly six years.

So far the NCA and its partners have seized $20 million in cash linked to approximately $700 million in drug sales, with most of the arrests and prosecutions so far being by couriers such as Saiedi and Kuksov.

The NCA's Rob Jones said: Anyone hoping to move money from the drug trade that is causing real harm in the UK will want to think again. It's damaged.

We don't know if we're tracking them, and we don't know where the proceeds of crime will go.

We're excited to see where this deal goes next and will wait ahead.

Sanctions and Espionage

Wednesday's U.S. sanctions are the final step in exposing the network by targeting its highest levels.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control said it had sanctioned TGR's leader, Russian-born Ukrainian national Georgy, and his second-in-command, Russian national Elena Chirkinyan.

Rossi described himself as a legitimate London-based businessman, but his whereabouts are unclear.

The U.S. Treasury said Ekaterina Zhdanova and other members of the TGR network used cryptocurrency and British financial services to purchase real estate for publicly unnamed Russian nationals, forcing two million people to move to the United Kingdom. The NCA did not say whether it had taken steps to seize the property.

But Zhdanova's alleged role in supporting sanctioned individuals is only part of what the NCA says are its connections to Moscow.

Investigators said that in 2022, the Russian government used Smart and TGR cryptocurrency exchange services to move espionage funds.

Then, in 2023, the NCA said the scheme helped the state-owned Russia Today media platform, which is banned in the UK, move cash into the UK for one of its operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c70ezyrep1go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos