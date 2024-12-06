Russian disinformation aims to drive a wedge between the United States and Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) As President Joe Biden uses his final days in office to bolster Ukraine's defenses, Russia is playing a different game: spreading disinformation aimed at eroding U.S. support for Ukraine ahead of the return of Donald Trump at the White House next month.

Since the November 5 US election, the Kremlin has used state media and its networks of fake news sites and social media accounts to promote controversial narratives about the war and America's Republican president-elect. Analysts say the content, translated into English for American audiences, aims to turn sentiment against Ukraine at a pivotal moment, in hopes of reducing American military assistance and securing a Russian victory.

Recent examples include fake videos showing Ukrainian soldiers burning effigies of Trump or his supporters. One clip shows soldiers saying Trump must not be allowed to take office and should never be president again. Several researchers have debunked the video, noting telltale signs of digital manipulation.

Another video purports to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting at a mannequin wearing a red Make America Great Again hat and a Trump campaign shirt. This video was analyzed and found to be false by private analysts and the Ukrainian Center for Combating Disinformation, a government agency that tracks Kremlin propaganda.

Other versions, just as false, show Ukrainian soldiers burning Trump's books or calling him a coward. In the weeks after the election, the clips spread far beyond Ukraine and Russia, circulating among Trump supporters and followers of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that claims Trump is waging a war against a satanic cabal of powerful world leaders.

Russia continues to work to divide Americans over Ukraine's nearly three-year war and portray Ukrainians as unreliable and dishonest allies, according to analysts who have tracked Russian disinformation and propaganda since the start of the war. By discouraging U.S. support for Ukraine, the Kremlin hopes to cut off the most vital source of military assistance that has kept Ukrainian hopes alive since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

At the start of the war, Russian propagandists portrayed Ukrainian leaders as corrupt and selfish. Russian state media has claimed that Ukraine's leaders have Nazi sympathies even though President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish or that they were involved in clandestine biological weapons research that Moscow sought to link to the COVID-19 pandemic. 19. Every false claim was used to justify the invasion of Russia.

“It was the Russians who planted this idea that Ukraine is so corrupt that it shouldn't even be a state, and we are the right people to run this place,” said Rupert Smith, a British general at retired and former Deputy Supreme Commander of NATO, who now leads a coalition. Consulting firm based in Brussels called Solvo Partners. Today this is used as an excuse not to support Ukraine.

The fake video purporting to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting the Trump model spread across platforms including X, Telegram and YouTube, getting an initial boost from pro-Kremlin news sites before migrating to popular ones among Americans, according to an analysis by NewsGuard researchers. , a company that tracks misinformation.

Some versions of the video were created well before the election, but were presented as more recent. Within days, the video was viewed hundreds of thousands of times and was translated into several languages ​​besides Russian and English, including German, Chinese and Polish, NewsGuard found.

According to U.S. intelligence, Russia sought to support Trump in the presidential election, believing he would reduce U.S. support for Ukraine and possibly the NATO alliance. The new president praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized U.S. military aid to Ukraine and NATO and promised to end the war within 24 hours, comments that appeared to suggest that he would pressure Ukraine to cede the territory currently occupied by Russia.

In response to questions about Russia's role in spreading disinformation about Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Washington pointed to previous statements rejecting any involvement.

In its remaining time, the Biden administration has urged Ukraine to quickly increase the size of its military by enlisting more troops and has increased its arms deliveries while forgiving billions in loans to kyiv. The White House has provided more than $56 billion in security assistance to Ukraine so far and plans to send billions more before Biden leaves office on January 20, 2025.

It's easy to understand Russia's motivations for trying to cut off that aid, said Joshua Tucker, a New York University professor and Russia expert who studies online disinformation. What's harder to gauge, he says, is the effectiveness of Russian disinformation, particularly on social media platforms already filled with false, bizarre and debunked claims.

One reason Russia might persist with disinformation targeting Americans is the relative ease and affordability of such operations compared to diplomatic or military alternatives.

Russia likely views disinformation as part of a long-term effort to undermine America's global leadership by dividing its people and undermining support for its institutions, Tucker said. Whether it's immigration, government, the U.S. economy or the war in Ukraine, he said, the goal remains the same and goes beyond a single election cycle or a single candidate.

“I think what they were really hoping for was a contested result with a lot of people in the streets, arguing that the election wasn't legitimate,” Tucker said.

However, if they failed to do so, Russian disinformation agencies would continue to spread narratives that they believe would inflame Americans and increase their chances in Ukraine, Tucker said.

