Transgender advocates stage sit-in in US Capitol bathroom





More than two dozen transgender people and their allies staged a sit-in in a bathroom at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to protest a proposed policy that would ban the nation's first openly trans member of Congress from using the building's women's restroom .

Of the 25 protesters, approximately 15 were arrested for illegally demonstrating inside the Cannon House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex in violation of a Washington, D.C. code regarding overcrowding and obstruction , according to Brianna Burch, spokesperson for the US Capitol Police.

Activists staged a sit-in protest inside and outside the women's restroom closest to House Speaker Mike Johnson's office over his support for a policy introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R.S.C., last month and which she said was intended to prohibit the representative's representation. elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., to use the women's restroom at the Capitol.

Abby Stein

The mass resolution would prohibit any lawmaker and House employee from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex. She told reporters the measure was aimed at targeting McBride, adding that it was absolutely going to 100% put a stop to any man wanting to be in the women's restroom, in our locker room, in our locker room.

Among those arrested Thursday were Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence officer and trans advocate, and Raquel Willis, a trans journalist and author, according to the Gender Liberation Movement, the advocacy group behind the protest.

Video of the sit-in shows protesters chanting: President Johnson, Nancy Mace, our sexes don't debate.

Abby Stein, a rabbi, author and trans rights advocate, said another slogan is: Democrats, grow a spine, trans lives are at stake.

It's not just about Republicans, Stein, who was not arrested, told NBC News after the protest. It's also about the Democratic Party, making sure they know and feel that we're here.

Stein said advocates chose a sit-in to send the message that they cannot be ignored.

It's not a figment of your imagination and you can spread fear, she said. These were real people who are really there. It's not just about bathrooms. It's about safety for everyone, for women or not.

Following the protest, Mace shared a video on social media addressing protesters as an anti-trans slur. Standing outside what appeared to be a Capitol police station, she then read protesters their Miranda rights using a megaphone.

Willis, co-founder of the Gender Liberation Movement, said trans people deserve to use bathrooms without fear of discrimination or violence, just like everyone else.

In the 2024 election, trans people were left to fend for themselves after nearly $200 million in offensive ads ran across the United States, she said in a statement released by the organization after his arrest, citing political advertising data collected by Ad Impact. Today, while Republican politicians try to exclude us from public life, Democratic leaders remain silent. But we cannot transform intolerance and hatred through inaction. We must face it head on. Democrats need to stand up, filibuster, and block this bill.

Manning said she attended the protest because, as someone who has fought against similar rules, she knows what it means to feel left out and erased.

I am not here as a leader or spokesperson, but simply as another member of my community who is coming forward unconditionally to support my brothers and sisters in this fight, she said in a statement released by the Gender Liberation Movement. I will be with them no matter what. We didn't start this fight, but we are together now.

McBride did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the protest.

On November 20, she responded to Mace's proposal and Johnson's response, writing on X: I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to reduce the costs families face. Like all Members, I will follow the rules laid out by Speaker Johnson, even if I do not agree with them.

She added: “This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country has not distracted me over the past few days as I have remained working hard to prepare to represent the greatest state in the world. Union in January.

