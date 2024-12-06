Researchers uncover 4-month-old cyberattack on US company linked to Chinese hackers





December 05, 2024Ravie LakshmananThreat Intelligence / Cyberespionage

A suspected Chinese actor targeted a major U.S. organization earlier this year in an intrusion that lasted four months.

According to Broadcom-owned Symantec, the first evidence of the malicious activity was detected on April 11, 2024 and continued through August. However, the company does not rule out the possibility that the intrusion took place earlier.

“The attackers moved laterally across the organization's network, compromising multiple computers,” the Symantec Threat Hunter team said in a report shared with The Hacker News.

“Some of the targeted machines were Exchange servers, suggesting that the attackers were collecting intelligence by harvesting emails. Exfiltration tools were also deployed, suggesting that the targeted data was removed from the organizations.”

The name of the organization affected by the persistent attack campaign was not disclosed, but it was noted that the victim had a significant presence in China.

Ties to China as a potential culprit come from the use of DLL sideloading, which is a tactic favored by various Chinese threat groups, and the presence of artifacts previously identified as being used as part of a state-sponsored operation named Crimson Palace.

Another interesting point is that the organization was targeted in 2023 by an attacker with tentative ties to another China-based hacking team called Daggerfly, also called Bronze Highland, Evasive Panda, and StormBamboo.

In addition to using DLL sideloading to execute malicious payloads, the attack involves the use of open source tools such as FileZilla, Impacket, and PSCP, while also employing programs living externally (LotL ) like Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI). , PsExec and PowerShell.

The exact initial access mechanism used to hack the network remains unknown at this point. That said, Symantec's analysis revealed that the machine on which the first indicators of compromise were detected included a command executed via WMI from another system on the network.

“The fact that the command came from another machine on the network suggests that the attackers had already compromised at least one other machine on the organization's network and that the intrusion may have started before April 11,” the company said. .

Some of the other malicious activities subsequently performed by the attackers ranged from stealing credentials and executing malicious DLL files to targeting Microsoft Exchange servers and downloading tools such as FileZilla, PSCP and WinRAR.

“One group that the attackers were particularly interested in was 'Exchange Servers,' which suggests that they were attempting to target email servers to collect and potentially exfiltrate email data,” Symantec said.

The development comes as Orange Cyberdefense detailed private and public relationships within China's cyber offensive ecosystem, while also highlighting the role played by universities in security research and hacking contractors in conducting attacks under the direction of state entities.

“In many cases, individuals linked to [Ministry of State Security] Or [People’s Liberation Army] “The units register fake companies to hide the attribution of their campaigns to the Chinese state,” he said.

“These fake companies, which do not engage in any truly lucrative activity, can help procure the digital infrastructure needed to conduct cyberattacks without attracting unwanted attention. They also serve as a front to recruit staff for support roles to hacking operations.”

Did you find this article interesting? Follow us on Twitter  and LinkedIn to read more exclusive content we publish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2024/12/researchers-uncover-4-month-cyberattack.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos