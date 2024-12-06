Dozens of flood warnings and warnings have been issued in England as preparations for Storm Darragh | uk news





Dozens of flood warnings and warnings have been issued as Storm Darragh approaches, with strong winds and rain expected to bring “risks to life and property” across the UK.

The fourth storm of the season could bring winds of up to 80 mph and heavy rain Friday afternoon into the weekend.

A series of weather warnings have been issued for the weekend into the weekend, including two yellow wind warnings.

The worst winds are expected to hit Northern Ireland, the west coast of England, Wales and parts of Scotland on Saturday.

Image: Weather warning in effect for Saturday.

Storm Darragh is expected to move across Ireland late on Friday and make landfall in parts of England and Wales on Saturday, with clearing expected later that night or into Sunday morning.

“Injuries and risks to life are likely to occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, shores and buildings,” the Met Office said.

Parts of Wales and Northern Ireland are also covered in rain warnings and only recently suffered major damage from Storm Bert.

Both areas could see up to 60mm of rain, which could cause further flooding and disruption.

Rhondda Cynon Taf saw between 200 and 300 homes flooded by Storm Bert last month and is set to be hit by heavy rain again.

Natural Resources Wales has issued more than 30 flood warnings and five flood warnings. In areas where flooding is expected, local residents should take immediate action.

The UK Environment Agency has issued 104 flood alerts and 20 flood alerts.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said he was 'somewhat concerned' about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where recent heavy rain had 'increased sensitivity'.

Image: The aftermath of the recent Storm Bert in South Wales. Photo: Reuters

“Winds in particular are reasonably destructive and could potentially cause significant damage,” he added.

“We are concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish coast, which is likely to impact Irish ferry services.

“Trees may fall onto roads so people should be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural areas.”

Strong gusts of wind hitting the country could disrupt travel.

The National Highways issued its own severe weather warning on Saturday, warning drivers in the south-west and north-west to prepare for strong winds.

The routes most likely to be affected are the M5 in northern Somerset, the A30 in Cornwall and the M6 ​​in Cheshire.

