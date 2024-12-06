Prince Harry says life in the US is what Diana would have wanted for him





Prince Harry has said his life in the United States is what his mother Princess Diana would have “wanted” for him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, California, four years ago after announcing they would step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.

Speaking to Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, the prince was asked if he plans to stay in America permanently. “Yes,” he said, “I really like living here and raising my children here.”

He added that his family had been able to access a level of privacy and freedom that they “undoubtedly could not have in the UK” due to security concerns.

Harry has taken legal action over changes to his police protection while in the UK. His security was degraded when he stopped working as a royal.

In the interview, he spoke about the impact of life in the spotlight on his mental health and on his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being chased by photographers .

“I think again when you're sort of trapped in this bubble, you feel like there's no way out,” Harry said.

He continued: “What happened to my mother and the fact that I was a child and I felt helpless, comes the inner turmoil. I felt helpless.

“One of my greatest weaknesses is feeling powerless.”

He said what worried him most was “what would happen to me, my wife or my children.”

For now, Harry said his goal is “to be the best husband and father I can be.”

When asked about the media attention he and his wife receive, he joked that they had apparently moved and divorced “10 to 12 times.”

“It's just like what? It's hard to follow but that's why you kind of ignore it,” he said.

The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, made an appearance at a fundraising gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy31qlvnpvo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos