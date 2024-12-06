BlackRock believes 'exceptionalism' will propel US stocks higher in 2025





U.S. stocks have dominated the stock market in recent years, and strategists at BlackRock's Investment Institute don't see that scenario changing in 2025.

“Currently, in all scenarios considered, the platform gravitates towards the scenario of strength of American companies, which is another way of calling for American exceptionalism,” said Wei Li, chief investment strategist of the BlackRock Investment Institute, during a media roundtable on Wednesday.

Li cited stronger earnings growth seen in the United States this year and hopes that earnings growth will continue to broaden outside of the “Magnificent Seven” names that have propelled the stock market higher over the past year. of the last two years. This view is a common refrain among Wall Street firms that have offered bullish outlooks for 2025 over the past month.

“Earnings are almost everything when it comes to long-term stock returns,” Li said, adding that the strongest revisions for next year came from the United States and Japan, where BlackRock also overweights actions.

BlackRock's call for maintaining American exceptionalism was echoed by other Wall Street firms during roundtables on the outlook for 2025.

On Monday, Bank of America's senior U.S. economist Aditya Bhave told Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal that the U.S. economy would likely outperform in 2025. In October, the JPMorgan Asset Management team said it believed the United States' role in the rise of artificial intelligence would help its economy. get ahead of others in the world.

The company said this would result in global dominance of U.S. stocks over the next decade.

“We expect extraordinary earnings growth to stabilize at still-high levels for mega-cap tech, while reaccelerating in other areas of the market,” wrote David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management , in his team's prospects for 2025.

“This broadening, coupled with resilient economic fundamentals, supportive policies and secular trends, should support a more inclusive recovery in the year ahead.”

At the sector level, BlackRock noted on Wednesday that Utilities (XLU) stands to benefit from expanding AI trading due to growing demand for energy to run AI servers.

All of this leads BlackRock to further overweight US stocks as 2025 approaches and to bet on a “pro-risk” environment in 2025.

“In an environment where there are poignant spirit animals, it's not clear who is going to take the punchbowl in that environment,” said Jean Boivin, director of BlackRock's Investment Institute.

“We are constructive, we are pro-risk… But I think we have to be aware of excessive risk-taking at some point as well.”

And while BlackRock doesn't release a target for the S&P 500 for the coming year, its bullish stance on U.S. stocks has been reflected in Wall Street's outlook for 2025. Strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance have released targets for the S&P 500 for the end of 2025, ranging from 6,400 to 7,007.

The index closed at 6,086 on Wednesday, meaning the low-end target of 6,400 represents about a 5% rise in the benchmark over the next year. At the same time, the high end of the forecast calls for an additional 15% gain for the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.

Strategists believe another strong year of growth in the U.S. economy and corporate profits, combined with a business-friendly administration in the White House and interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, will propel stocks on the rise.

In a Tuesday research note detailing his 7,007 target for the S&P 500, Wells Fargo equity strategist Christopher Harvey wrote that the data “does not support” a weak or negative year for the S&P 500.

“2025 will likely be a solid to strong year,” Harvey wrote.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

