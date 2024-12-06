Average UK house prices hit a record 298,083, Halifax says | housing market





The average price of a house in the UK has hit a record high after five months of rising property values, the country's largest mortgage lender has said.

Halifax's monthly house price index showed the average house price in November was 298,083, up almost 5,000 from the previous record set in October.

Before the recent rise, it hit a record high of 293,507 in June 2022.

Housing prices rose 1.3% in November, the largest increase of the year and the fifth consecutive month of growth.

On an annual basis, real estate prices rose 4.8%, recording the highest rate of increase since November 2022.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: Latest figures show mortgage demand levels continue to improve as the easing of mortgage rates boosts buyer confidence.

Bryden warned that despite the mini-boom, many potential buyers still face significant affordability issues. Buyer confidence may be tested against the changing economic backdrop, she said.

Nonetheless, Bryden said positive employment figures and expectations of further cuts in interest rates that would lead to better mortgage deals are expected to keep demand in the property sector high.

This will support further house price growth, albeit at a more modest pace, as borrowing costs are higher than average a few years ago, she said.

Northern Ireland continued to see the strongest property price growth in the UK, rising 6.8% on an annualized basis in November. The average house price in Northern Ireland is currently 203,131.

In England, the North West recorded the highest growth rate at 5.9% and now has an average number of properties of 237,045.

London maintained its first place with the highest average house price in the UK, with 545,439 units, a 3.5% increase from last year.

“In areas where stock is limited enough to entice buyers, prices are holding firm and, in some cases, actually rising,” said Amy Reynolds, head of sales at estate agent Antony Roberts.

Affordable and well-presented homes continue to sell relatively quickly. Buyers may pause to assess the financial implications of their purchase, but areas with high demand are likely to retain interest beyond the new year.

Separate figures published by Nationwide this week showed that UK house prices rose at the fastest pace in almost two years in November.

Figures from Halifax and Nationwide show house hunters ignored changes to property purchases in Premier Rachel Reeves' debut budget announced in late October.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

In England and Northern Ireland, Reeves has increased stamp duty on rental properties and second homes from 3% to 5% from April next year.

She also scrapped the temporary purchase price increase to 0% stamp duty, which is the figure for sales before consumers pay tax.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director of estate agent group Fine & Country, said market activity usually slows at this time of year as buyers rush to finalize their moves before Christmas or pause their plans to focus on the festive season. But these monthly and annual home price increases signal a change as many buyers move ahead. The surge may be driven by a desire to get a deal done ahead of the tax rises announced by the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there could be four interest rate cuts next year if inflation rates continue to fall.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said the cuts would bring further cheer to borrowers struggling with affordability.

But homebuilder Berkeley warned of near-term demand for new homes after reporting a nearly 8% drop in revenue on Friday.

Berkeley said concerns about affordability continued to weigh on its property sector, as revenue fell 7.7% to $275 million for the half year to the end of October.

While there has been a slight uptick in recent weeks, any meaningful recovery will require continued improvement in consumer confidence and stability in the broader macroeconomic environment, Berkley CEO Rob Perrins said.

The company said sales had slightly improved in recent weeks and reiterated its previous guidance for full-year pretax profit of $525 million through the end of April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/dec/06/average-uk-house-price-hits-record-says-halifax The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos