There are now 3 US aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific





The U.S. Navy continues to be spread thin, and for much of the late summer and fall there was an absence of U.S. aircraft carriers in the Indo-Pacific. It was the first time since 2001 that the US 7th Fleet found itself without an aircraft carrier.

However, this week, due to a potentially volatile situation, three Nimitz-class nuclear-powered flattops are now operating in the region.

The United States supports Taiwan

The presence of the three carriers comes as Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is on a weekend visit to Hawaii. During this time, he met with Aloha States Governor Josh Green and spoke by phone with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as well as other U.S. lawmakers .

Beijing was quick to condemn the visit.

The Taiwan issue lies at the heart of China's core interests and is the first red line that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday. a press conference.

Countering China's saber rattling

Beijing has acted aggressively in past interactions between Taipei and Washington, including through increasingly large military exercises. The deployment of the US Navy's trio of aircraft carriers is clearly intended to send a message to temper any sabre-rattling.

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) recently departed CENTCOM and the 5th Fleet area of ​​responsibility, which would now operate in the Western Pacific. The fifth Nimitz-class supercarrier has been deployed for four and a half months and will likely spend the next vacation in the region.

Last week, CVN-72 made its second scheduled port call for its 2024 deployment when it arrived in Port Klang, Malaysia. It was the first time a US Navy aircraft carrier had visited the maritime Southeast Asian country since 2012, and also the first since the now-infamous Fat Leonard Francis scandal.

The CVN-72 will not be the only US Navy flattop to celebrate the New Year on the other side of the world.

The USS George Washington (CVN-73) arrived in Yokosuka, Japan, last month and completed its change of homeport, becoming the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier. The warship completed its mid-life replenishment and complex overhaul (RCOH) last year, but returned to service more than two years later than planned.

However, CVN-73 is now the first forward-deployed carrier to operate with a squadron of F-35C Lightning IIs and only the third of the Nimitz class to be able to operate with a forward air wing.

Third carrier on the way

USS Carl Vinson (CVN-71), the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered carrier, departed San Diego Nov. 18 for an unannounced deployment to the 7th Fleet area of ​​responsibility.

The presence of CVN-71 and its carrier strike group (CSG) will also send a strong message. As Naval News reported, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2) embarked by the Carl Vinson is the Navy's first confirmed operator of the AIM-174B ALC, the Navy's longest-range air-to-air missile. US inventory, and added, CVW-2. is today the most technologically advanced air wing in the US Navy.

