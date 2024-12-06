Revealed: Bias discovered in AI system used to detect UK benefits fraud | universal credit





An artificial intelligence system used by the British government to detect welfare fraud is showing bias based on people's age, disability, marital status and nationality, the Guardian has revealed.

An internal evaluation of a machine learning program used to investigate thousands of claims for universal credit payments across the UK found that it incorrectly selected some groups of people more than others when recommending who to investigate for possible fraud. This was discovered.

This fact was confirmed in documents released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under the Freedom of Information Act. A fairness analysis of the universal credit loan automation system conducted in February of this year revealed statistically significant differences in results.

The emergence of this bias comes after the DWP claimed this summer that the AI ​​system did not present any immediate concerns of discrimination, unfair treatment or detrimental effects on customers.

This confidence is partly due to the continued use of a system that ensures that the final decision on whether an individual receives welfare benefits is still made by humans and that officials are attempting to help reduce the estimated $8 billion lost annually to fraud and errors. This is reasonable and proportional.

However, it was revealed that a fairness analysis of potential biases centered on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, pregnancy, childbirth, and gender reassignment status has not yet been conducted.

Campaigners first accused the government of causing harm and later revised its policies, urging ministers to be more open about which groups were likely to be wrongly suspected by algorithms trying to fool the system.

Caroline Selman, senior research fellow at the Public Law Project, who first obtained the analysis, said it was clear that in many cases the DWP had not assessed whether automated processes risked unfairly targeting disadvantaged groups. I said yes.

DWP must first end this harm, then modify its approach and stop rolling out tools if they cannot properly understand the risks of harm they represent.

Acknowledging the differences in how automated systems assess fraud risk is likely to increase scrutiny and increase transparency about the government's rapidly expanding use of AI systems.

According to an independent study, there are at least 55 automated tools used by public bodies in the UK that could potentially influence decisions for millions of people, but only nine are included in the government's own register.

Last month the Guardian revealed that not a single Whitehall department had registered its use of AI systems since the government announced it would make their use mandatory earlier this year.

Records show public agencies have awarded dozens of contracts for AI and algorithmic services. Concerns about mass biometric surveillance were reignited last month when a police procurement agency set up by the Home Office was awarded a contract worth up to $20 million for facial recognition software.

Peter Kyle, the Minister for Science and Technology, previously told the Guardian that the public sector had not taken seriously enough the need to be transparent about how the government uses algorithms.

Government departments, including the Home Office and DWP, have been reluctant to disclose more information about their use of AI in recent years. This is due to concerns that disclosure could allow malicious actors to manipulate the system.

It is unclear which age groups are more likely to be incorrectly targeted for algorithmic fraud checks because the DWP has revised that part of the fairness analysis.

It also did not reveal whether people with disabilities were more or less likely than non-disabled people to be incorrectly selected for investigation by the algorithm, or whether there were differences in how the algorithm treated different nationalities. Officials said this was to prevent fraudsters from taking advantage of the system.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Our AI tools do not replace human judgment and social workers will always look at all available information to make decisions.” We are taking bold, decisive action to address benefits fraud. The Fraud and Errors Act will allow for more efficient and effective investigations that will identify criminals abusing the benefits system more quickly.

