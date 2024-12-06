



Oil well tubular products from Argentina and Mexico have been discovered dumped in the United States.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)– United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: Argentina and Mexico. In its statement, the Department of Commerce preliminarily found that Argentine OCTG produced/exported by Tenaris Siderca SAIC and Mexican OCTG produced/exported by Tenaris Tubos de Acero de Mexico, SA, continued to be subject to dumping in the US market at rates of 6.80% and 30.38%, respectively, during the review period 2022-2023.

Duane Holloway, US Steels Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, said: “We are encouraged by the Commerce Department's diligence in enforcing trade laws in its review of OCTG Mexicans, but we fear that Argentinian OCTG is undervalued at much higher levels. than the preliminary rate. We look forward to continuing to participate in reviews so that Commerce can calculate fair and accurate dumping margins in its final results next year. As we have for decades, US Steel will continue to lead the nation's industry in the fight against unfair imports, on behalf of our steelmakers, our communities and our customers.

Until the United States Department of Commerce calculates a dumping margin, all imports of Argentine Tenaris OCTG remain subject to 78.3% cash deposits and imports of Mexican OCTG remain subject to cash deposits in the amount of 44.93%. Argentine OCTG is also subject to an annual Section 232 quota of 148,000 metric tons.

US Steel produces seamless OCTG and billets in Fairfield, Alabama, to serve the U.S. energy sector.

About US Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With a relentless focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best for All strategy advances a safer, more sustainable future for US Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed focus on innovation, US Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, container and packaging industries with high-value steel products such as US Steel's proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantageous iron ore production and has an annual crude steel production capacity of 25.4 million net tonnes. US Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has world-class operations throughout the United States and Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

