Radio malfunction was blamed for British rail outage, National Rail | rail transport





A nationwide fault in the rail communications system caused disruptions on Friday morning, with the worst delays on rush hour services in south-east England.

Drivers discovered that the radio system did not start automatically when the train left the depot.

A manual solution was found, but trains across the network had to start their journeys later due to the fault, causing cascading delays and some cancellations.

Network Rail initially investigated the problem at its communications hub in Doncaster, before eventually tracing and fixing the fault at another hub near Stoke.

It is believed the problem was caused by new hardware installed as part of a system upgrade, and some train delays persisted into the afternoon but were resolved by the end of Friday morning.

The disruption mainly affected high-frequency services in the south-east of England, particularly services operated by Govia Thameslink Railway Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express and parts of the South Western, Southeastern and Elizabeth lines serving west of the capital. It's crazy.

Some Northern Rail, Chiltern Railways and ScotRail services were reported to have been affected by the incident, but there were only minor delays.

Network Rail said there would be minimal impact on most other services. However, passengers were informed that sudden cancellations and changes may occur due to a chain reaction of timetables and were advised to check before travelling.

A digital onboard GSM-R system has been introduced to allow continuous communication between train drivers and signal operators along the tracks passing through tunnels and deep cuts.

Network Rail announced just before midday that the problem had been resolved. A spokesperson said: An error that occurred overnight on the railway radio system in England and Wales has been traced to one of our main hubs near Stoke and has now been fixed.

The flaw meant train drivers had to manually log into the national wireless network instead of having it happen automatically.

The system is now operating normally. We are sorry if this issue affected your trip today.

Thousands of passengers experienced some delays on their way to work, but the issue caused relatively few problems compared to IT malfunctions in other parts of the UK's transport sector. An investigation into the 2023 air traffic collapse recently found that 2,000 flights were canceled due to password issues causing delays in resolving software glitches.

Delays and cancellations have also affected passengers in the north of the country after a fallen tree damaged an overhead line on the line near Leeds. While the tree is removed, Network Rail said safety checks will continue until Friday.

London North East Railway (LNER) and cross-country services were suspended and Wakefield Westgate station was closed to trains on Friday morning while repairs were carried out. Northern services between Leeds and Doncaster were not expected to run all day.

