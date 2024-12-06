Russian, US military chiefs hold rare call amid Ukraine escalation





The heads of the Russian and US military held a rare phone call last week amid an escalation in Ukraine, officials on both sides said.

Direct contacts between Moscow and Washington have practically ceased to exist amid Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the Kremlin has stated that it considers the United States a direct participant in the conflict .

The call, between Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, took place on November 27 and took place at the request of the Russian side, Moscow and Washington said.

“The leaders discussed a number of global and regional security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” Brown's spokesperson told AFP.

It was the first call between the two since Brown took the role in October 2023.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Gerasimov briefed Brown on Russian military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, announced as Moscow carries out airstrikes to support its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in suppressing a planned rebellion by the Islamists.

“This information was provided in order to prevent possible incidents related to the presence of US and NATO ships near the Russian exercise area,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

There was no mention of Ukraine or any other subject.

Citing a US military spokesperson, The New York Times reported that the two discussed Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile.

Brown also expressed US concern over the deployment of North Korean troops to support the Russian military on the battlefield, CNN reported.

Tensions between Russia and the United States have intensified since Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election in November.

The outgoing Biden administration gave kyiv the green light to fire US-supplied ATACMS missiles into Russian territory, while Russia lowered its threshold for using nuclear weapons.

In response to kyiv's strikes on Russian border regions with Western weapons, Russia said it had “fired a test” of a never-before-seen nuclear-capable missile in a strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

