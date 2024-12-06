



Thursday, December 5, 2024 4:00 PM

A new opinion poll has found Reform UK one point ahead of Labor for the first time.

A poll by FindOutNow found Nigel Farage's party had 24%, one point higher than Labor's 23%.

Kemi Badenochs The Conservatives were higher than either party at 26%, the Liberal Democrats at 11% and the Greens at 9%.

This comes shortly after reports that X and Tesla owner Elon Musk may consider donating ₹78 million ($100 million) to reforms following Donald Trump's US election victory.

But Reform UK leader Farage told the BBC this was “absolute news” and “I've never heard anything like it.”

Commenting on the poll, UK Reform Chair Zia Yusuf said: Reform has all the momentum in UK politics.

Now, for the first time, we are polling ahead of Labour. We recently surpassed 100,000 members, are adding members at a record pace, and we're just getting started.

Read more Farage has been revealed as the highest-earning member of parliament, receiving $98,000 a month from the GB News Tory Reform crossover.

He predicted: The British people want real change after years of failure and deception. The reforms will shape Britain's next government.

Pollster Luke Tryll of More in Common posted on There was a Tory reform crossover in some polls this election. Tracking this, the scope certainly seems wide. Mark's.

According to Tyron Surmon, head of research at FindOutNow, the poll found significantly lower voter turnout for Labor compared to other polling companies, largely because different voting intention methodologies were used.

Writing on his website, Surmon said FindOutNow explicitly asks people whether they will vote before asking them which party they will vote for. This, he said, would avoid encouraging people who are unlikely to vote anyway to choose a political party.

He added that the polling company also excludes respondents who say they don't know how to vote even after receiving the message, rather than assigning them to political parties based on demographics or previous voting behavior, as other pollsters sometimes do.

He said: Our new voting intentions tracker found that the Conservatives were the most popular party, with Labor relegated to third place, voting one point below Reform UK.

While these approaches allow for a more stable set of voting intentions over time, our approach makes voting intentions more sensitive to respondents' current stated voting behavior.

