Meteorological Administration issues rare red wind warning





Storm Darragh Forecast

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for winds as Storm Darragh approaches the UK.

Red weather warnings are the most severe type. The National Weather Service only issues these when meteorologists determine that hazardous and potentially life-threatening weather is expected imminently.

It runs from 3am to 11am (GMT) on Saturday and covers the west and south coasts of Wales and the Bristol Channel, including parts of Bristol and Cardiff.

The last red warning was issued for winds in north-east Scotland in January.

Wind gusts of more than 90 miles per hour (144 km/h) are expected in areas where a red warning has been issued, which could cause flying debris and fallen trees, posing a risk to life, the National Weather Service said.

An amber alert was issued for Northern Ireland, Wales and the west coast of England on Saturday morning.

The winds are also expected to cause large waves and damage to buildings and homes, as well as power outages affecting cell phone service. Public transportation networks are also expected to be affected.

Heavy rain and strong winds will be felt across western England from late Friday.

This weather pattern will change into Storm Darragh, moving into Saturday.

The Met Office said the strongest winds would die down late on Saturday morning, but strong winds would remain strong until the evening, with a yellow warning in place until then.

Yellow rain warnings warning of the risk of flooding have also been issued for parts of western England.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for northern Scotland, with up to 20 cm (8 inches) of snow falling above 400 meters (1,300 feet). The snow will affect higher parts of the A9 and A83, which may cause disruption or closure.

The Met Office of Ireland has also issued a gale red warning for parts of counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 22:00 on Friday.

Some travel companies have warned that their services may be affected.

Stena Line ferries said on Saturday some services across the Irish Sea would be canceled, while Scottish operator CalMac said some routes may be suspended without notice.

National Rail said some train journeys in the south west would be disrupted and urged users to check their journeys before departure.

Bristol Airport warned passengers to “expect disruption” and that passengers should check with their airline before travelling.

Scottish energy company SP Energy Networks said it was mobilizing engineers to respond to the outage “as quickly as possible”, but added that customers should notify them if there is an outage.

“If there is a power outage… don’t assume we know about it.”

Several events are taking place this weekend, including the Enchanted Winter Garden at Antrim Castle in Northern Ireland and Christmas events across the UK, including Shropshire, Cambridge and Cornwall. has also been cancelled.

The RAC advised motorists to postpone travel due to the “highly unusual” red weather warning.

Spokesperson Alice Simpson told the BBC: “Exposed country roads and coastal roads will be particularly at risk.”

“Drivers in this area are urged to use caution as there is a risk of tall vehicles veering off course or, worse, overturning.”

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm this year, following Ashley, Bert and Conall.

Parts of England are still recovering from Storm Bert, which caused extreme flooding and killed five people last November.

Scientists say extreme weather events will become more frequent as Earth's climate warms. For every 1°C increase in average temperature, the atmosphere can hold about 7% more moisture.

Globally, heavy rainfall events have become more frequent and intense over most land areas, a pattern that will further intensify with warming, according to the UN's climate agency.

