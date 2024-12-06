Court upholds US ban on TikTok unless it finds a buyerExBulletin





After President Biden signed a law banning TikTok unless it divests itself from its China-based owner ByteDance, the viral video app sued to block it, arguing the law violates human rights of the First Amendment of millions of Americans. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images North America .

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a law banning TikTok nationwide unless the viral video app is sold by its China-based parent company, rejecting TikTok's claim that the crackdown violates free speech rights of millions of Americans.

In its ruling, the court said it was “precisely” because of TikTok’s “extensive reach” that Congress and the president determined that removing it from China’s control “was essential to protecting our national security.” .

In its opinion, the court wrote that the ownership of TikTok by a China-based company, ByeDance, poses a national security threat that goes beyond the free speech concerns raised by TikTok.

“The First Amendment exists to protect freedom of speech in the United States. Here, the government acted solely to protect that freedom from a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary's ability to collect data about people in the United States. United States,” the court wrote.

The decision, issued by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, gave the Biden administration a significant victory, but sets TikTok on an uncertain path. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to save TikTok. What that means, however, could take several different forms.

Under the law, TikTok has until January 19 to be sold to its Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, or face a nationwide ban. This deadline can be extended by 90 days if there is “significant progress” toward a sale. One option could therefore be that the promulgation date is brought forward and that Trump tries to negotiate a deal for the application to be acquired by an American company or group of investors.

Trump may also declare that TikTok's steps to distance itself from ByteDance, including a plan known as Project Texas that blocks Americans' data from China, qualifies as divestment. Trump can also ask his attorney general not to enforce the law.

Banning TikTok isn't as simple as flipping an “off” switch. The law targets app stores controlled by Apple and Google, forcing the tech giants to remove TikTok. And it's illegal for web hosting companies to support TikTok.

But even if the law were enforced by a presidential administration, TikTok would slowly wither away. Its 170 million American users would not see the application disappear from devices. Instead, software updates would stop pushing to the app. Over time, TikTok would become slow, faulty, and ultimately unusable.

Trump, who during his first administration attempted to bankrupt TikTok, reversed his position on the campaign trail, citing in a social media post that a ban on TikTok would only boost Meta's business , whom he criticized for his unproven belief that the social media company hurt him during the 2020 presidential election.

A lengthy appeal process could follow. Either party can ask the D.C. Court of Appeals to review the case. From there, the Supreme Court may also be asked to review it.

