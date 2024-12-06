Investors pour $140 billion into U.S. equity funds after Trump's election victory





Investors have pumped nearly $140 billion into U.S. stock funds since last month's election, with traders betting that Donald Trump's administration will launch sweeping tax cuts and reforms, a boon for businesses American.

U.S. equity funds have seen inflows of $139.5 billion since Trump's victory on Nov. 5, according to data provider EPFR. The rush to buy made November the busiest month for capital inflows, with records stretching back to 2000.

The influx of new money has helped propel major U.S. stock indexes to a series of record highs, as traders shrug off fears that policy proposals such as across-the-board tariff increases could drive up inflation and threaten economies. The Federal Reserve plans further interest rate cuts. .

The growth agenda Trump is putting on the table is fully embraced, said Dec Mullarkey, chief executive of fund manager SLC Management, adding that Trump's picks for the administration's top jobs have been quite market-friendly. .

Trump plans to fill his administration with financiers, including investor Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary and crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The president-elect also promised his government would seek to cut regulations and taxes as part of an agenda to boost growth.

The S&P 500, Wall Street's main stock barometer, has risen 5.3 percent since Election Day, bringing its gains for this year to 28 percent. Smaller companies, seen as more sensitive to swings in the U.S. economy, have performed better since the election, with the Russell 2000 index hitting a record high last week for the first time in three years.

Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Charles Schwab, compared the big gains with previous market gains in 2021 and the first half of this year.

The healthy aspect of [the rally] Right now, there is no repeat of 2021, when the market was hitting all-time highs but the magnitude was deteriorating. I think it's a relatively healthy setup, he said.

November was the biggest month for flows into equity funds globally since the peak of the meme stock craze in early 2021. However, strength in the United States masked weakness elsewhere, investors withdrawing money from other markets seen as more vulnerable to a potential trade war. .

Funds that invest in emerging markets have suffered net withdrawals of $8 billion since the election, including about $4 billion from China-focused funds. Those investing in Western Europe lost about $14 billion and funds focused on Japan lost about $6 billion, according to EPFR.

U.S. stocks have consistently outperformed regions like Europe in recent years, thanks in large part to the strength of the technology sector. However, the gap has widened since the election, with Bank of America analysts this week describing the trend as an American exceptional trade.

When there is geopolitical risk in the world, the United States is a safe haven, even though it is the cause of that geopolitical risk, ironically, Mullarkey said.

The latest surge has brought inflows into U.S. funds to $350 billion year-to-date, putting them on track for a record year, and few investors expect the recent rebound will soon end. Just this week, many banks and asset managers have predicted further big gains for U.S. stocks in 2025, including BlackRock, Northern Trust and BofA.

We believe the United States continues to outperform other developed markets, BlackRock said in its annual outlook report.

Parag Thatte, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said the rapid pace of capital inflows in November was likely to slow as post-election euphoria fades, but said longer-term trends could continue to encourage new inflows that would stimulate the American market next year.

We don't expect this type of pace to continue, but we think we'll see some pretty significant capital inflows in 2025, he said, citing strong projections for economic growth and profits. businesses, as well as healthy household cash balances. There are strong fundamental reasons why risk appetite is high at this stage.

