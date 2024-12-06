Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh is expected to bring winds of 90mph | uk news





A severe red wind warning has been issued for parts of England, with gusts of up to 90mph expected.

The Met Office said “devastating winds” associated with Storm Darragh were expected to cause “significant disruption” as the weekend began.

Flying debris and fallen trees could pose a “hazard to life,” while large waves and beach material could be thrown onto coastal roads and shorelines.

The warning applies to coastal areas of Wales and south-west England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in effect from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office expects the strongest winds to begin to ease in the late morning.

Image: The red alert comes into effect from 3am on Saturday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Red weather warnings are the most severe type and are issued by forecasters only when “hazardous weather” is expected.

The Met Office website states: “There is a very high risk of risk to life, including significant disruption to travel and energy supplies and widespread damage to property and infrastructure.”

Ireland's weather service, Met Eireann, also issued a separate wind warning.

Image: Winds are expected to reach 90 mph in some areas this weekend. Photo: Using data provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration

The legislation applies to coastal areas of Ireland, including Mayo, Galway, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, and comes into force from Friday evening until early Saturday morning.

“Extremely strong winds will occur as Storm Darragh moves across the Irish Sea during the early hours of Saturday morning,” the Met Office said.

Storm Darragh: How serious will it be and how long will it last?

joe robinson

weather producer

@Sky Joe Robinson

It had been an uneasy few days with storms and rain, but then the storm arrived. It's only been two weeks since Storm Bert brought severe flooding.

A strong jet stream helped develop Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, and was directed towards the UK and Ireland, where very strong winds were a major concern.

Inland areas to the west will see wind gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph for an extended period of time (potentially 12 hours or more).

Coastal areas may see stronger wind gusts exceeding 90 mph for areas with red wind warnings in effect.

However, large parts of the UK and Ireland will see prolonged periods of strong or severe winds, increasing the risk of downed trees, damaged buildings and power outages.

Direction will also have an impact, with the strongest winds likely coming from the north or northwest rather than the southwest.

This means that normally more protected areas will be exposed this time.

Storm Darragh will also bring heavy rain, but the amounts will be less than what we saw from Storm Bert.

This means 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall in the west, up to 90mm locally, and localized flooding is also possible.

South Wales appears to be at risk with the highest rainfall totals.

Winds will ease on Sunday as Storm Darragh dissipates, but will still be windy to the south and east.

Next week will look drier and calmer overall, but colder with overnight frost and fog.

“Winds of over 90mph are possible off the coast and hills of west and south Wales, as well as passing through the Bristol Channel with very large waves on exposed beaches.

“The strongest winds will begin to weaken in the late morning, but very strong winds will remain through the evening with a yellow wind warning remaining in effect.”

football smoke

Welsh clubs Cardiff City and Newport County, both in the English Football League (EFL), have postponed their match scheduled for Saturday.

All matches taking place in Wales on Saturday have been canceled by the Football Association of Wales.

Image: Ireland-wide weather warning for Friday (left) and Saturday (right). Photo: Met Eireann

Heavy rain, flooding, and snow are also expected

Two yellow warnings for winds and a series of yellow warnings also remain in place for Northern Ireland, the west coast of England, Wales and parts of Scotland on Saturday.

Snow is expected to fall across much of central Scotland, with a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office from 8pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

Image: Two amber warnings for wind and one warning for rain have also been issued. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Rain warnings have also been issued for parts of Wales and Northern Ireland. Similar areas suffered significant damage from Storm Bert late last month.

A yellow warning has been issued for south Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday, with 20-30mm of rain expected to fall within three to six hours.

Image: Snow is expected to fall in Scotland from Friday night into Saturday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Overall, up to 90mm of rain is expected, which could cause some flooding and disruption, the Met Office said.

Parts of Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, and parts of northeast England may also experience rain on Saturday.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected and journey times may be prolonged if there is spray on the roads.

At the time of writing, the UK Environment Agency has seven flood warnings and 98 flood alerts in place, with six across Wales and 11 in Scotland.

