



Washington — A federal district court on Friday upheld the U.S. Naval Academy's admissions policy, rejecting a challenge filed by the group Students for Fair Admissions to the Supreme Court's landmark ruling ending affirmative action in the higher education.

U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett wrote in a 179-page ruling that the Naval Academy “established a compelling national security interest in a diverse officer corps” for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and linked its use of race in admissions to the “consciousness” of an officer corps that represents the country it protects and the people it leads.

Bennett said the academy's race-conscious admissions policy must be given extensive deference to military judgments, which he said are set by the president and not the federal judiciary .

“The Naval Academy’s race-conscious admissions policies are narrowly tailored to promote a compelling governmental interest in national security,” he wrote. “Defendants have proven that the Naval Academy's limited use of race in admissions increased the racial diversity of the Navy and Marine Corps, which enhanced national security by improving the cohesion and lethality of Navy and Marine Corps units, recruitment and retention, and domestic relations and international legitimacy.

A spokesman for the Naval Academy said it was reviewing the court's decision. Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said the group was “disappointed” by the decision and would appeal.

“We hope that America's military academies will ultimately be forced to comply with the Supreme Court's ban on race in college admissions,” he said in a statement.

The challenge to the Naval Academy's admissions policies was launched by Students for Fair Admissions in October 2023, just three months after the Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admissions policies used by colleges and universities universities were unconstitutional. The group was behind the cases that led the High Court to reject affirmative action in higher education in June 2023.

Students for Fair Admissions' lawsuit came in response to a footnote in the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, which asserted that the ruling did not apply to the nation's military academies. The organization sought to expand the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling to include the Naval Academy, based in Annapolis, Md., and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. which she continued separately in September 2023.

Students for Fair Admissions had argued that the Naval Academy's admissions process was unconstitutional because it discriminated on the basis of race. But the military academy has argued that a racially diverse officer corps is necessary to execute the Navy's mission and ensure national security.

The court held a nine-day trial in September, during which 18 witnesses testified.

“The evidence in this case clearly indicates that the Naval Academy does not use quotas, does not admit applicants based solely on their race or ethnicity, and does not place minority applicants on separate admissions tracks,” Bennett, who served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and Maryland National Guard, wrote.

The court found that the Naval Academy's admissions policies require that race be considered only in limited circumstances. In each of these cases, Bennett said, race is “non-determinative” and is one of several factors used to assess a candidate's potential as a midshipman and possibly an officer in the Navy or Marine Corps. .

Additionally, the court found that the Naval Academy had implemented “numerous race-neutral factors” inside and outside of its admissions policies in an effort to achieve diversity, such as socio-economic factors, whether a candidate has faced adversity or whether they came first. second generation student. The court also highlighted the academy's recruiting and outreach efforts, which it called “extensive and multifaceted.”

“The Naval Academy has established a compelling national security interest in a diverse officer corps in the Navy and Marine Corps. Furthermore, this interest is effectively measurable, and the Academy's admissions program is narrowly tailored to meet this interest,” Bennett wrote. “In short, this court defers to the executive branch regarding decisions regarding military personnel.”

The Naval Academy typically receives between 14,000 and 16,000 applicants and admits approximately 1,000 midshipmen each year. These students then enter the Navy or Marine Corps officer corps for a five-year enlistment after graduation. The admissions process is rigorous: in addition to submitting SAT or ACT scores, a high school transcript, and personal information, prospective students must also participate in an interview and receive a nomination from a member of Congress, the Vice President, the President, or the Secretary of the Navy. Applicants must also pass a physical examination conducted by a Department of Defense examining board.

More from CBS News

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for media outlets including the Washington Examiner, the Daily Signal, and the Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American politics, with an emphasis on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/judge-upholds-u-s-naval-academys-race-conscious-admissions-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos