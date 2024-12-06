Train delays after UK rail network hit by nationwide glitch





PA Media

National Rail said the “nationwide glitch” had caused significant disruption to at least 10 routes on the UK rail network.

National Rail blamed problems with the radio system used between train drivers and signalmen.

The issue has now been resolved, but residual delays may continue while timetables are restored.

Services in and around the UK's major transport hubs have been affected, including Manchester Piccadilly, London Paddington and Southampton Central.

The Great Northern, Northern, ScotRail, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway, Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Heathrow Express and Elizabeth routes are all affected.

Travel expert Simon Calder told BBC Radio 5Live that Friday morning was a “miserable commute for many people”.

National Rail said the problem appeared to be a fault with the onboard GSMR radio system, which is used to communicate in emergencies.

The BBC understands that the cause of the defect has been found and resolved.

Prior to this, backup systems were used instead to mitigate outages.

Network Rail said the issue was mainly affecting trains at the start or end of the day, with a spokesperson saying “delays of several minutes are occurring at the start of the day”.

However, once operational, the system will operate normally and the impact on passengers will be minimal,” he added.

Despite the issue now being resolved, National Rail said there may be some disruption while timetables are restored.

Passengers are advised that if their travel is delayed, they may be entitled to compensation.

Delayed for ‘three consecutive days’

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith said his commute to work this morning was 'chaos'.

One passenger told the BBC he ended up paying for 54 taxi rides to complete his journey.

Matthew Smith, 47, was traveling from Portsmouth to Basingstoke for work on Friday morning. The train he was trying to catch no longer stopped at Basingstoke, so he was advised to catch the next train in 30 minutes.

“The station staff had as much information as they could get from the app,” he said.

Mr Smith took a train to Havant before eventually deciding to complete the journey by taxi.

“This is the third day in a row that we have had problems with this train and that is neither pleasant nor acceptable, especially considering the price we pay for rail travel,” he said.

In Waterloo, London, some commuters said they would be at least an hour late getting to work because of the disruption. One woman said she was three hours late for a job interview.

BBC producer Carolyn Rice took a train from Southampton to Waterloo, but ended up in Woking an hour later than scheduled.

This was in addition to the confusion caused by excessive engineering work.

Most delays across the network on Friday morning appeared to be no longer than 15 minutes, but some services were delayed by up to an hour.

Earlier in the day, National Rail said travelers should plan to cancel some services without notice.

ScotRail said services were affected on Friday morning but have since returned to normal operations.

The Gatwick Express was only operating between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport, and some Heathrow Express trains were delayed.

Services on the entire Elizabeth route were also affected.

Elsewhere, routes between Brighton and Southampton Central and King's Lynn and London King's Cross did not run their entire routes.

What's causing the confusion?

The problem was caused by the railway's GSMR system, which allows drivers and signalmen to communicate in areas such as tunnels where previous analog systems did not work.

It works in a similar way to a mobile phone, but the digital system is not dependent on a commercial mobile phone operator. The rail network includes its own telephone and mast systems.

A railway source told the BBC: “The system [wasn’t] Connect easily.”

The BBC understands that new hardware installed as part of a system upgrade at Stoke's main communications hub is to blame for the problem.

Replacement hardware has been installed and the system has been rebooted.

I was told there were no safety critical issues as the staff used a workaround to reconnect manually while the issue was being resolved.

This well-rehearsed backup allows drivers to communicate with a national network by entering a code provided on a “wild card.”

This has been described as working like a Wi-Fi password. Once you enter the correct code, your system will be fully functional and remain intact.

Radios that were programmed manually by the driver will now switch back to automatic mode.

