TikTok set to be banned in US after losing appeal





TikTok's attempt to overturn a law that would see it banned or sold in the United States from early 2025 has been rejected.

The social media company hoped a federal appeals court would accept its argument that the law was unconstitutional because it represented a “staggering” impact on the free speech of its 170 million U.S. users.

But the court upheld the law, which it said “was the culmination of broad, bipartisan action by Congress and successive presidents.”

TikTok says it will now take its fight to the United States Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in the country.

The United States wants TikTok sold or banned because of what it claims are ties between its owners and the Chinese state — ties that TikTok and its parent company Bytedance have consistently denied.

The court recognized that the law was “carefully crafted to address only control by a foreign adversary, and was part of a broader effort to counter a well-founded threat to national security posed by the PRC (People’s Republic of China).”

But TikTok said this is not the end of its legal fight.

“The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans’ right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional question,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement .

They added that the law was based on “inaccurate, false and hypothetical information” and that a ban would censor American citizens.

Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election could also provide a lifeline for the app.

Although he unsuccessfully attempted to ban TikTok during his first term in 2020, he said in the run-up to the November election that he would not allow the TikTok ban to go into effect.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20 – the day after the law states that TikTok must be banned or sold.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will keep his pre-election promise.

Professor James Grimmelman of Cornell University said the president-elect would “swim against the tide to give TikTok a reprieve.”

“Anti-China sentiment in the US Congress is very strong, so there are now significant constituencies in both parties who want TikTok to be restricted from accessing the US market,” he told BBC News.

The trial was closely followed by TikTok users and the app's competitors.

Small business advocate and TikTok creator Tiffany Cianci said she was “not shocked” by Friday's decision – but told BBC News she would not move her content or presence on TikTok to platform rivals, like Instagram.

“I'm not going to do what they want and put my content on their platforms where it's not as successful, where it's more likely to be censored, where I'm more likely to have less control over my audience,” she said.

Nonetheless, other platforms are positioning themselves for a post-TikTok social media landscape.

Meta, which owns Facebook as well as Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, has sought to compete with TikTok's short-form videos within its own apps and made changes that users have compared to TikTok amid questions about the future of the application in the United States.

Jasmine Enberg, senior analyst at eMarketer, said there would be a “major upheaval” if an appeal by TikTok failed in the Supreme Court and a ban was enforced.

She said it would “benefit Meta, YouTube and Snap, while harming content creators and small businesses that rely on the app for their livelihoods.”

