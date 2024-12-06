Widespread train disruptions as rail staff unable to log into wireless communications system | uk news





Passengers across the UK are experiencing delays after engineers discovered railway staff were unable to automatically log into wireless communication systems.

National Rail said a flaw had been discovered in the GSMR radio system, which enables communication between train drivers and signal operators, even in tunnels.

A back-up manual login system is currently in use, but this causes “delays of several minutes”.

National Rail said the issue was “currently under investigation” and warned that delays affecting some services were expected to last until midday.

“This defect will result in trains across the network having to start their journeys at a later date and some trains may even be canceled or changed.”

A post on social media said services on the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks may be canceled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or modified.

Services to Heathrow Airport on the Elizabeth line were also affected, with passengers told to wait for the next available train.

People using ScotRail will now be able to travel via “all reasonable routes” due to the issue.

South Western Railway also told passengers that services may be delayed.

An update just before noon said the glitch in the wireless system had been fixed.

A spokesman for the government-owned company said: “An error that occurred overnight in the railway radio system in England and Wales has been traced to one of our main hubs near Stoke and has now been fixed.”

“The glitch meant train drivers had to manually log into the national wireless network instead of this happening automatically.

“The system is now operating normally.

“We are sorry if this issue affected your trip today.”

For those seeking compensation, National Rail has advised customers to keep their train tickets and record their journeys. Because both can support a claim.

Consumer rights expert Helen Dewdney, who runs the site The Complaining Cow, said passengers could receive a 50% refund if they were delayed by more than 60 minutes.

A passenger traveling from Portsmouth to Basingstoke at 6.32am said he had to pay £54 for a taxi via Uber as it was his first week at a new job.

Matthew told Sky News he would get his money back from South Western Railway.

Delays are followed by 'rare' defects

GSMR is designed to allow drivers and signalmen to communicate digitally at all times, including while the train is in a tunnel or in an area where analog systems do not operate.

It is launched to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing a patchwork of inefficient legacy systems that are expensive to maintain.

Rail journalist Nigel Harris said he had never seen a problem like this in 40 years of covering the industry, and described the defect as “very, very rare”.

He said it could have been caused by technical issues or even a hacker attack, adding: “We just don't know.”

He told Sky News: “It could take a few seconds to reboot something, or it could cause chaos for a long time.”

“The tone of communication from Network Rail has been quite optimistic and we hope to have the system back up by lunchtime.”

