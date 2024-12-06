US adds 227,000 jobs in November as Fed expects to cut interest rates again | Unemployment and employment statistics in the United States





The United States added 227,000 jobs in November, including 54,000 in health care, 53,000 in leisure and hospitality, and 33,000 in government during the month.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.2%, up from 4.1% in October.

The final jobs report for 2024 was released ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for a third time in 2024 as inflation slows and the labor market slows.

The latest report follows October's disappointing tally. Before Election Day, the Department of Labor announced that the United States added only 12,000 jobs during the month. Two hurricanes and a strike by 33,000 workers at Boeing affected the jobs report, which was well below the projected estimate of 120,000 jobs. The October report was the weakest month for U.S. job growth since December 2020.

The Boeing strike ended last month and the November jobs report is expected to show a rebound from October, with the creation of 32,000 jobs in transportation equipment manufacturing. Although the impacts of the hurricane are still being felt in businesses, jobs in repair and renovation work are expected to offset them.

The Biden administration is delivering a rock-solid job market after its strategic investments strengthened our economy and ushered in the fastest recession recovery on record, said Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative, a nonprofit organization. lucrative defense of the progressive economy, in a press release. response to the employment report. President-elect Trump would do well to continue investing in the workers and communities that have fueled this resilience. But if he pursues trillions in tax cuts for the rich and implements the proposed cuts to public investment championed by people like Musk, the job market will surely deteriorate and workers will suffer the consequences. these choices.

On Wednesday, ADP, the largest U.S. payroll services provider, said businesses added 146,000 jobs in October, fewer than economists expected. ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said: “The manufacturing sector was the weakest we have seen since the spring. Financial services, leisure and hospitality also saw weakness.

The November jobs report is the penultimate labor market reading before Donald Trump becomes president. Economists are already analyzing the impact of Trump's proposed policies on hiring.

A big source of uncertainty in the November data is the impact of Donald Trump's mass deportation plans. Since the reference week is after the election, it is possible that some effects are already visible in the data, said Dean Baker, economist and co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), in a blog post explaining what 'to wait for. in the November jobs report.

It is likely that the October data already reflects the sharp drop in immigration at the start of the summer. The data is very spotty and not seasonally adjusted, but the increase in employment of foreign-born workers in the three months ending in October was only 89,000. This compares to 328,000 for the three months ending October 2023 and at 768,000 for October 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/dec/06/us-jobs-report-november

