UK struggles with border biometric expansion and delays





The Home Office provided a key update on its Electronic Border Management initiative at a Justice and Home Affairs Committee session, highlighting efforts to modernize the UK's border security system. Seema Malhotra, Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, and Dan Hobbs, Commissioner for Immigration and Borders, shared insights on ongoing preparations for the EU's Biometric Entry and Exit System (EES) and the UK's Biometric Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme.

The Home Office is accelerating the move to digital border management, including the launch of electronic visas to replace physical biometric residence permits. According to the Electronic Immigration Network, the government has decided not to fully implement electronic visas from January 1, 2025, as originally planned.

In the case of the ETA system, which was expanded to additional countries last November, a smooth transition was expected to strengthen screening of travelers before entry.

Schemes such as ETA are consistent with the approaches of many international partners, including the EU's ETIAS scheme, which we all know. This plan has been postponed and will be reviewed in light of the EES launch, explains Malhotra.

But we have also been working very hard to ensure that the UK is prepared, at least on our side, as much as we can control, for the implementation of the immigration system and for ETIAS. When that comes forward.

The Home Office has established a Border Security Command, headed by Martin Hewitt, who has experience in policing and international cooperation, to build better border security. We are also preparing a second exam for contactless fingerprint biometric enrollment to ease future ETA applications.

UK-EU coordination and implementation flexibility

Part of the session focused on UK-EU discussions on the phase-in of the EES. The European Commission has announced a legislative update that will give member states flexibility in implementing the system, a move welcomed by the UK.

Malhotra said high-level discussions had taken place, including between then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron in August and ongoing talks between British officials and the European Commission. She acknowledges that technical readiness and contingency plans, such as minimizing queues, remain important issues.

A phased rollout of the EES, potentially within six months, will require close coordination between the UK and EU countries. Discussions include the possibility of reducing processing requirements for a certain percentage of travelers.

Debate over cost and phasing-in of new border system

The UK government has also come under pressure to provide clarity on the costs and challenges associated with implementing the EU's EES at major ports such as Dover, Folkestone and St Pancras. As well as increasing financial burdens on both the public and private sectors, concerns have been raised about the impact of implementation delays on readiness and operations, with main contractor Atos bearing the brunt of the blame.

At a parliamentary hearing, a minister acknowledged investment by stakeholders, including Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover, to prepare for the EES. These costs included staffing and infrastructure upgrades, some of which are still underutilized due to launch delays. The Minister confirmed that the UK Government had allocated ₹10.5 million (approximately $13.3 million) to support ports' readiness, with a focus on improving technology and infrastructure, and emphasized that despite the delays, these investments would not go to waste.

A phased approach to EES implementation has been proposed, which could begin with pre-registration data collection before introducing biometric screening. This will help ports manage passenger flows and minimize disruption at an early stage. The Minister notes that such an approach could initially include using biometrics for a limited proportion of passengers to avoid bottlenecks and ensure a balance between border security and travel liquidity.

Discussions are ongoing with EU and French authorities to resolve logistical issues and achieve a flexible rollout. The phased rollout also raises questions about potential inconsistencies within the Schengen area. For example, travelers entering a country that does not have an EES in place may face problems when leaving a country that has an EES in place. These scenarios are being reviewed to avoid disruption and ensure smooth travel for UK passengers.

The Minister highlighted the partnership between the UK and France in preparing the EES, with both countries expressing their shared concerns to the European Commission. Although the UK has limited influence on EU strategy, it is actively involved in discussions to ensure that the system is implemented efficiently and with minimal disruption.

More details on the government's preferred phased strategy are expected to emerge following ongoing consultations with stakeholders and European counterparts.

Impact on public trust and future prospects

The implementation of the ETA has raised doubts in the travel industry about whether the UK can effectively modernize its border control mechanisms. Advocacy groups, including the Electronic Immigration Network (EIN), have called for greater accountability and transparency, urging the government to adopt a more collaborative approach with industry experts and civil society.

Despite these challenges, the Home Office insists that the ETA, e-visa and ESS regimes are critical to the UK's post-Brexit border strategy.

