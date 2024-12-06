The US economy created 227,000 jobs in November





The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in November, a sharp rebound after previous months' totals were dampened by hurricanes and the Boeing strike.

Friday's figure, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, exceeded the consensus forecast of 200,000 by economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point to 4.2 percent.

Job growth in November marked a jump from the 12,000 new positions initially recorded for October, the weakest jobs report of the Biden administration. This figure was revised to 36,000 in Friday's data release.

The jobs report is one of the last big data releases before the Federal Reserve's Dec. 17-18 meeting, where it will decide whether to make a third straight interest rate cut.

Although Friday's figures beat forecasts, analysts said they were not strong enough to weaken the case for a final rate cut this year.

Nothing in this version will prevent the [Federal Open Market Committee] of the cut [this month]said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO.

Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, added: From the Fed's perspective, we are seeing a slight deceleration in labor market dynamics, and there is still not much inflationary pressure coming from the labor market. work.

So I think they will do further rate reduction, he added.

U.S. government bond yields fell as investors bet that a Fed rate cut this month was now slightly more likely. Trading on U.S. futures markets indicated that investors now see about an 85 percent chance of a decline later this month, compared with a 70 percent chance just before the data was released.

The two-year yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 0.05 percentage points to a five-week low of 4.1 percent late Friday afternoon . Wall Street's S&P 500 stock index gained a quarter of 1 percent to close at a record.

Recent data suggests the U.S. economy remains strong and inflation is likely to stabilize above the Fed's 2% target, prompting policymakers to be wary of falling too quickly. rate.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell said this week that the Fed can afford to be a little more cautious in cutting rates because the U.S. economy is in remarkably good health and inflation is a little higher. higher than expected.

Powell's fellow governor, Christopher Waller, warned that progress on reducing inflation could be stalled, although he added that he supported a reduction in December. Michelle Bowman, a governor who opposed the Fed's decision in September to go further with a half-point cut, echoed those concerns Friday, saying the upside risks to the inflation were significant.

Beth Hammack, the new president of the Cleveland Fed and a voting member of the FOMC this year, said the central bank is close to the point where it makes sense to slow the pace of rate cuts.

Moving slowly will allow us to calibrate our policy to the appropriate level of restriction over time, given the underlying strength of the economy, she added in a speech Friday.

Still, the rise in the unemployment rate in Friday's report also suggests a slowdown in the jobs market, a factor that will likely prompt the Fed to cut rates this month, said economist Andrew Hollenhorst. Chief for the United States at Citigroup.

Powell looked pretty upbeat over the last couple of months after the jobs report came out in September, and I think he'll be a little less upbeat after this report, he added.

A reduction in December would bring the federal funds rate back to between 4.25 and 4.5 percent. The Fed hopes to engineer a soft landing in which inflation moves closer to the central bank's target, without causing a recession or a sharp rise in unemployment.

Over the past year, the U.S. economy has added an average of about 180,000 jobs each month. In November, healthcare, leisure, hospitality and government were among the sectors with the largest increases.

Employment in transportation equipment manufacturing increased by 32,000, helped by the end of the Boeing strike.

Along with upward revisions to October's employment figures, the September total also increased to 255,000 jobs. Combined, employment gains for the two months were 56,000 positions higher than previously reported.

