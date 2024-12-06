U.S. health care quality falls to 24-year low





WASHINGTON, DC — Americans' positive assessment of the quality of health care in the United States is now at its lowest point in the Gallup trend dating back to 2001.

The current 44% of U.S. adults who say health care quality is excellent (11%) or good (33%) is down 10 percentage points overall since 2020, after steady erosion each year. Between 2001 and 2020, majorities ranging from 52% to 62% rated the quality of health care in the United States positively; today, 54% believe it is only fair (38%) or mediocre (16%).

As has been the case throughout the past 24 years, Americans rate health coverage in the United States even more negatively than quality. Only 28% say coverage is excellent or good, four points below the average since 2001 and well below the high point of 41% reached in 2012.

These results come from Gallup's annual Health and Healthcare Poll. The last update was made from November 6 to 20, 2024.

Ratings of the quality of health care in the United States among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are down sharply since President Donald Trump left office in 2021. Currently, 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents Republican leanings rate the quality of health care positively, compared to 65% to 68% from 2017 to 2020. Republicans' views on the quality of health care in the United States also fell in 2014 after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), before rebounding under the new law. Trump administration.

Positive ratings of health care quality among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents have been less variable since 2001 and generally lower than among Republicans. However, their latest figure of 50% is eight points higher than the Republicans'.

Supporters' evaluations of health coverage in the United States have followed a similar trajectory to their views on quality. Currently, 30% of Democrats and 25% of Republicans rate health coverage positively.

Americans' satisfaction with the cost of health care remains low

In addition to receiving poor ratings on the quality and coverage of health care in the United States, few Americans – 19% – say they are satisfied with its cost. This figure is unchanged from last year and is on the low end of the measure, which has averaged 22% since 2001. The high point of satisfaction was 30% in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. -19. This increase is largely due to an increase in satisfaction among Republicans.

Republicans have generally been more satisfied than Democrats with the cost of health care, except from 2014 to 2016, the first years of the ACA's implementation.

The cost of care is named the most pressing health problem facing the United States

An open-ended question measuring Americans' views on the most pressing health problem facing the country reveals that two problems with the health care system – cost (23%) and access (14%) – and one problem specific health condition – obesity. (13%) — are the most often mentioned. 6% each cite drug or alcohol abuse and abortion, while 4% each cite mental illness and cancer. Diabetes, flu or viruses are cited by 3% of American adults.

When Gallup first asked this question in 1987, AIDS was mentioned by 62 percent of Americans, and it remained the top issue in five subsequent readings through 1999. In most years since 2000, the health issue most urgent for American adults has been linked to the health situation in the country. health system – i.e. cost or access – rather than specific health conditions.

The exceptions occurred in 2001, when bioterrorism was the most pressing issue discussed during the anthrax attacks in the United States, in 2014, when mentions of Ebola were related to cost and access, and in 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic far outweighed all other concerns.

Most Americans say the health care system is in crisis or experiencing major problems

Americans' largely negative views of health care coverage and quality in the United States likely contribute to the widespread perception that the health care system as a whole is in major problems (54%) or in a state of crisis. (16%). The fact that seven in ten Americans now hold these views is consistent with the trend average of 69%.

Twenty-five percent of American adults believe the system has minor problems, and only 3 percent think there are no problems.

Partisan views are nearly identical on this measure.

Americans overall rate the quality and coverage of their own health care positively

In contrast to their largely negative evaluations of the quality and coverage of health care in the United States, a large majority of Americans continue to evaluate the quality and coverage of their own health care positively. Currently, 71% of American adults rate the quality of health care they receive as excellent or good, and 65% say the same about their own coverage. There has been little difference in these readings since 2001.

Compared to their counterparts, older people and those with higher incomes have more positive evaluations of the quality and coverage of their own health care.

Americans are also much more likely to express satisfaction with what they pay for health care than with the total cost of care in the United States. Fifty-eight percent are now satisfied with their own costs, down from the high point of 67% in 2020, but in line with the trend average.

Conclusion

Ratings of health care quality in the United States have fallen to their lowest level in 24 years, and opinions about health care coverage nationwide remain largely negative. These views likely support the belief that the U.S. health care system is experiencing major problems or is in a state of deep crisis. The cost is considered the nation's most pressing health problem. Despite their widespread negativity toward health care in the United States, Americans largely rate their own health care positively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gallup.com/poll/654044/view-healthcare-quality-declines-year-low.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

