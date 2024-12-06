What China's Minerals Ban Means for the United States





The country said it could also further restrict sales of graphite, which makes up most of the anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, grid storage plants and consumer electronics.

What purpose will the bans serve?

Experts say that, for the most part, the bans will not have a major economic impact. This is partly because China already restricted exports of these minerals a few months ago, but also because they are mainly used in niche categories within the semiconductor industry. U.S. imports of these materials from China have already declined as U.S. companies have found new sources or substitutes for these materials.

But a recent study by the US Geological Survey found that China's outright ban on gallium and germanium could reduce US gross domestic product by $3.4 billion. Additionally, these are topics that U.S. politicians will definitely take note of, because they touch on many forms of security: economic, energy and defense, Baskaran says.

Antimony, for example, is used in armor-piercing munitions, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, bullets and precision optics, Baskaran and a colleague noted in a recent essay.

Companies rely on gallium to produce a variety of military and electronic components, including satellite systems, power converters, LEDs and high-power chips used in electric vehicles. Germanium is used in optical fibers, infrared optics and solar cells.

Before restricting the flow of these materials, China accounted for more than half of U.S. imports of gallium and germanium, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Together, China and Russia control 50% of the world's antimony reserves.

How does this affect climate technology?

Any tightened restrictions on graphite could have a pronounced economic impact on U.S. battery and electric vehicle makers, in part because there are very few other sources of supply. China controls about 80% of graphite production from mines and processes about 70% of the material, according to the International Energy Agency.

This would be very important for batteries, says Seaver Wang, co-director of the climate and energy team at the Breakthrough Institute, where his research focuses on minerals and manufacturing supply chains. By weight, you need a lot more graphite per terawatt hour than nickel, cobalt, or lithium. And the United States has virtually no operational production.

