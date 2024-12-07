Court of Appeal upholds US ban on TikTok





The fight over whether TikTok remains legal in the United States could be headed to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a federal law banning TikTok in the country on national security grounds — unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells its stake in the app by January 19 2025. In the decision, the three-judge panel found that the national security risks outweighed the argument made by TikTok and ByteDance that the law violates the First Amendment rights of millions of users of the video application.

“Although the court today decides that the Act's divestment mandate survives a First Amendment challenge, this is not without regard to the important interests at stake of all parties,” the D.C. Circuit wrote in the decision. “Some 170 million Americans use TikTok to create and view all kinds of free expression and interact with each other and the world. And yet, in part precisely because of the broad reach of the platform, Congress and several presidents have decided that removing it from the [People’s Republic of China’s] control is essential to protect our national security.

In a statement on the decision, TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes said Friday: “The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional issue. Unfortunately, the TikTok ban was crafted and imposed based on inaccurate, false, and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people. Banning TikTok, unless stopped, will silence the voices of more than 170 million Americans here in the United States and around the world on January 19, 2025.”

In their lawsuit seeking to overturn the law, TikTok and ByteDance argued that the law was “patently unconstitutional.” “The TikTok ban is so blatantly unconstitutional, in fact, that even the law's proponents have recognized this reality and have therefore forcefully attempted to portray the law not as a ban at all, but simply as a regulation of property of TikTok,” the lawsuit states.

The D.C. Circuit ruled that the law, called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, “does not target speech based on its communicative content.” The TikTok-specific provisions simply require TikTok to divest its platform as a precondition to operating in the United States. According to the ruling, the court found that the U.S. government “has presented compelling evidence demonstrating that the law is narrowly tailored to protecting national security.”

The law specifies that in the absence of a “qualified divestment” by ByteDance, the ban on TikTok will take effect 270 days (nine months) after its enactment, i.e. on January 19, 2025. Additionally, the law provides the The US president has the option to grant a one-time extension of “no more than 90 days” if he determines that ByteDance has a legitimate sales negotiation underway to sell its stake in TikTok. The date of sale or ban would therefore be April 19, 2025.

President Biden signed the TikTok divestment or ban bill on April 24, after it passed Congress with strong bipartisan support. The legislation requires ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok to one or more parties not based in a country that the United States designates as a “foreign adversary.” Otherwise, the distribution of TikTok would be prohibited.

Donald Trump, during his first term as president, failed to force ByteDance to sell majority control of TikTok to American owners. But he has since changed his mind: In March, Trump posted on Truth Social: “If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their revenue,” calling Facebook “the real enemy of the people!” » In an interview with CNBC, Trump acknowledged that TikTok's ties to China posed “a national security risk” but reiterated his view that a US ban on the app would only help Facebook.

About 50% of Americans support a ban on TikTok, while 32% oppose it and 18% are unsure, according to an Ipsos/Reuters survey earlier this year. Only 31% of 18-34 year olds say they are in favor of a ban, and 50% say they are opposed. Most Americans aged 35 to 54 (54%) and 55 and older (60%) say they support banning the app.

Before the law was signed into law, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, suggested that TikTok and ByteDance were “weaponizing” data and AI to spy on Americans, including journalists covering the business.

VIP+ analysis: TikTok now ranks among the “supergiants” of Internet traffic

In 2022, ByteDance said it fired four employees for “misconduct” after the company discovered they had accessed the TikTok data of several users, including two journalists.

According to the Ipsos/Reuters poll, 90% of American adults believe content creators would migrate to alternative platforms if TikTok were banned. Additionally, 45% said they were concerned that a ban on TikTok would negatively impact small businesses or performing artists, and 46% agreed that a ban would infringe on the right to free speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/digital/news/court-upholds-us-tiktok-ban-1236238853/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos