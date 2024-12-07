US police release images of person of interest in murder of UnitedHealth CEO | Crime News





New York Police release surveillance footage showing a man wearing a hooded jacket with his face clearly visible.

US police have released new images of a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York hotel.

CCTV footage released Thursday by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows a man wearing a hooded jacket with his face clearly visible.

Previous images released by police showed a man with most of his face hidden by a mask.

Thompson, 50, was shot dead in an early morning ambush outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York on Wednesday.

Surveillance video widely shared on social media shows the attacker coming out from behind a car and shooting Thompson several times before fleeing the scene.

NYPD officials described the killing as a premeditated and targeted attack.

Shell casings left at the scene bore the words deny, defend and depose, several media outlets reported, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

The markings on the ammunition resemble the title of a 2010 book, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Dont Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, about the tactics insurance companies use to avoid paying claims. complaints.

An image released by the New York Police Department shows the individual wanted in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. [NYPD via AFP]

Police have not announced the suspected motive for Thompson's killing, but his wife told US media that her husband had been threatened.

Thompson's death sparked a flood of comments on social media celebrating his killing or expressing sympathy for the killer.

Many of those who rejoiced in the killing cited negative experiences where UnitedHealthcare refused to cover their medical care.

And people are wondering why we want these leaders dead, Taylor Lorenz, a former New York Times and Washington Post reporter, wrote on the social media platform Bluesky.

Lorenz explained in a follow-up article on Substack that people shouldn't assassinate insurance executives, but if you've seen a loved one suffer and die from an insurance denial, it's okay to wish people responsible suffer the same fate.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the largest health insurers in the United States, providing health coverage to more than 49 million Americans.

The company reported revenue of $371.6 billion in 2023, an increase of almost 15% from the previous year.

Thompson, who joined the insurer in 2004 and has been its CEO since 2021, received $10.2 million in compensation that same year.

