TikTok fails to end law that could lead to US ban





A US appeals court on Friday upheld a law requiring TikTok owner ByteDance to sell the platform or face a ban next year, dealing a blow to the Chinese company behind the video app .

The law, signed by President Joe Biden this year, orders TikTok to be banned in the country if the app does not split from its parent company by January 19, 2025, the day before Donald Trump's inauguration to the presidency.

The unanimous decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the law that goes to the heart of a hot-button national security issue involving China and that has received strong bipartisan support in Congress was constitutional and did not violate First Amendment protections for free speech, as TikTok had claimed.

The government acted only to protect this freedom against a foreign adversary nation and to limit that adversary's ability to collect data about people in the United States, the panel wrote.

The move puts TikTok in a precarious position in one of its largest markets, although the political future of the law is uncertain. On the campaign trail before his re-election, Trump said he opposed banning the platforms and promised to save the app.

In an email to staff, TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew wrote that the next step would be to seek an injunction of the ban, pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a person close to the case.

The law requires Apple and Google to remove the social media app, popular among young Generation Z users, from their app stores if a divestiture does not occur by the January deadline. It also prohibits the application of web hosting services.

TikTok said after the ruling: The Supreme Court has an established history of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we hope it will do just that on this important constitutional issue.

Unfortunately, the TikTok ban was crafted and imposed based on inaccurate, false, and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the ruling an important step to prevent the Chinese government from using TikTok as a weapon to collect sensitive information about millions of Americans, to covertly manipulate content disseminated to the American public and to harm to our national security.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said the law would have serious consequences for the online social platform used by half of Americans and was a blatant act of commercial theft.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment. But Mike Waltz, the Florida lawmaker and new U.S. national security adviser, told Fox Business Network that Trump wants to save TikTok.

We absolutely need to give the American people access to this app, but we also need to protect our data, said Waltz, who has in the past called for TikTok to be banned.

Waltz added that Trump's position was to allow the American people to have full access to what is a great product, while protecting their data. Marco Rubio, the Florida senator and China hawk whom Trump appointed secretary of state, also supported banning TikTok.

In May, TikTok and ByteDance sued the U.S. government to block the bill, claiming it was unconstitutional and violated the First Amendment's free speech protections. TikTok has denied that the Chinese government has any control over the app or that it has transmitted data to Beijing. Its lawyers also argued that concerns about propaganda on the app should be addressed by requiring disclosures, rather than passing a blanket divestment or ban law.

U.S. officials have argued that ByteDance could be forced to share the personal information of TikTok's 170 million U.S. users with officials in Beijing under Chinese law, and use algorithms and app moderation to broadcast propaganda and disinformation. The DoJ claimed earlier this year that some data of US TikTok users had been stored in China.

The court said Friday that the government's national security justifications for the law were compelling. China poses a particularly significant hybrid trade threat because of the statutes governing Chinese companies, the judges said, adding that Beijing also uses its cyber capabilities to support its influence campaigns around the world.

China positioned itself to manipulate public discourse on TikTok to serve its own purposes, the judges wrote. Its ability to do so is at odds with fundamental principles of free speech.

The judges acknowledged that their decision had significant implications for the app and its users. But they argued that the burden was attributable to [Chinas] hybrid commercial threat to U.S. national security, rather than the U.S. government, which engaged with TikTok in a multi-year process with the goal of finding an alternative solution.

TikTok complained that much of the US government's evidence was classified, meaning it did not have the opportunity to refute claims about it, and argued that a sale would be unachievable.

Beijing has publicly stated that it will not allow ByteDance to divest its platform recommendation algorithm and has export control laws that would block such a split. Biden could also extend the ban or sale deadline by 90 days.

Before his re-election, Trump said he would not ban TikTok upon his return to the White House, aiming to preserve competition in a market dominated by Mark Zuckerbergs Meta, whom the president-elect has described as an enemy of the people .

It's unclear how he was able to save the app. Experts have suggested he could ask Congress to repeal the law or pressure the Justice Department not to enforce it.

Any move would represent a turnaround from 2020, when then-President Trump issued an executive order to block the app in the United States and gave ByteDance 90 days to divest from its U.S. assets and all data that TikTok had collected in the United States. This order was blocked by the courts and ultimately revoked by Biden.

Shares of TikTok rivals Meta and Snap, whose revenues have been threatened by the apps' rapid rise in recent years, both rose about 2% on the news.

